Staff members at a Sarasota bar have taken nearly $15,000 in bills from the walls to help victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

According to USA Today , the Siesta Key Oyster Bar in Sarasota is known for its dollar bill decorations. For the past 16 years, bar patrons would write messages on a bill and staple it to the wall.

Ever since Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas in September, employees have been carefully taking the dollar bills off the walls in order to donate the money to hurricane relief efforts.