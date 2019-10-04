Hotter days, rising floodwaters, and toxic emissions polluting the air were just a few of the topics discussed at the first climate summit in Florida in over 10 years.
Some say Florida isn't doing enough to combat the growing climate crisis. Local leaders aim to do what they can to make Florida a leader in energy efficiency.
The sunshine state's beaches and tropical climate are what millions call home, but with hotter days and a rising sea level on the horizon, some local leaders fear our daily paradise could undergo dramatic changes.