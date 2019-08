- Hillsborough County's Pet Resource Center is so overcrowded, they're just about giving away dogs and cats.

There will be no adoption fees this weekend for Hillsborough County resident looking to take home the adoption-ready animals, which are already spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated for rabies.

"We want to make sure that, with the hundreds of cats and dogs we have here in our shelter, they can find a home this weekend and we clear out space, because we bring in an average of 50 animals a day," Lauryn Postiglione. "It's a lot of animals."

Adoption fees will be cut in half for pre-adoptions, meaning animals who have not cleared the "stray hold" time or medical treatment yet.

Officials encourage potential pet parents to review the list of animals online, then come in and see if they are a fit for their family.

"We have plenty of space to do meet-and-greets with them," Postiglione continued. "We just want people to come on in and see a lot of these great dogs and cats that are looking for a forever home."

The Pet Resource Center is at 440 N. Falkenburg Road. For more information, visit: https://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/residents/animals-and-pets/pet-adoption/adopt-a-dog-or-cat