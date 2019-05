- A large hole was discovered Friday morning at Tarpon Springs High School, forcing officials to relocate some students.

The view from SkyFOX showed what appeared to be a large hole, at least 20 feet wide and 12 feet deep, with several openings. The area was roped off with temporary fencing.

The affected area is located near the school's Jacobson Culinary Arts Academy building. Anyone who is in that section of the school will be located to another part of campus, officials said. Otherwise, school is resuming its normal operations.

School officials said the hole does not appear to be growing but is still being analyzed. They told FOX 13 they do not believe it is the result of a broken pipe but they also could not confirm if it was a sinkhole yet.

"This is concerning," district spokesperson Lisa Wolf-Chason offered. "Anytime there is a change in the campus's structure, that is a cause for concern. But we're ahead of it. We have our district staff looking into it with the city of Tarpon [Springs] and we're making sure that students and staff are away from the area."

Continue reading below

Crews plan to use ground-penetrating radar to learn more. They'll also be filling it, at least temporarily, with dirt.

According to the school's website, the building is a $13.5-million facility that opened on the high school's campus in 2009. It's on a location previously occupied by an elementary school.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.