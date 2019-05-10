Sometimes a simple color and cut can make all the difference, but that one trip to the salon is also responsible for sending behind harsh chemicals and clipped hair into waterways.

That's why Sharmaine's Salon and Day Spa in Clearwater is working to reduce its ecological footprint.

"With everything that we've done, we've become 95% diverted. We divert our trash, our waste, even down to our hair color and our foils," said Lori Fudens, a co-owner at the salon.