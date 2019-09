- Nearly 1,000 people took to the streets of St. Petersburg on Friday for a march demanding action on climate change.

The march in St. Pete was held in coordination with more than 800 similar events happening across the country on Friday. Mayor of St. Petersburg Rick Kriseman spoke out during the event.

"Make no mistake. This is an emergency. My office is treating it as such and is exploring making it a formal declaration as such," Kriseman said.

Activists and local residents held up signs and made speeches on the steps on the St. Pete City Hall.

"We are trying to push our leaders here in the nation to take notice and step up," resident Kimon Brown said.

Continue reading below

More than a dozen organizations participated in the event, including the Sierra Club, League of Women Voters and Tampa Bay Watch.

"The window to take serious action is getting smaller and smaller," Brown said.

The climate change march in Tampa is scheduled to be held Friday at 5 p.m. at Tampa City Hall.