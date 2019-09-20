< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Hundreds participate in climate change march in St. Pete
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Sep 20 2019 01:34PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 20 2019 05:08PM EDT
Updated Sep 20 2019 05:11PM EDT  20 2019 05:08PM   PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Nearly 1,000 people took to the streets of St. Petersburg on Friday for a march demanding action on climate change. </p><p>The march in St. Pete was held in coordination with more than 800 similar events happening across the country on Friday. Mayor of St. Petersburg Rick Kriseman spoke out during the event.</p><p>"Make no mistake. This is an emergency. 