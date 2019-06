- Two different drivers – one in a pickup truck, one in a dump truck – failed to slow down for traffic on Interstate 4 this morning, causing a multi-vehicle wreck that clogged westbound traffic for over an hour.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, it was just before 11 a.m. when a pickup truck driver failed to slow down for congestion along westbound I-4 in Plant City. The truck hit a Ford Mustang, bringing the already-slow traffic to a complete stop.

That's when a dump truck driver failed to slow down for the stopped traffic and hit a Toyota Corolla, prompting a chain-reaction crash involving five other vehicles.

The driver of the Corolla suffered minor injuries and was taken to South Florida Baptist Hospital.

Tampa-bound traffic was completely blocked for an hour. The ensuing backup stretched to Lakeland until lanes slowly started to clear.

The dump truck driver was cited for "failure to use due care," troopers said.