<!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story405300773" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="405300773" data-article-version="1.0">ICE program trains local law enforcement to serve federal warrants</h1>
</header> 06 2019 05:57PM By Catherine Hawley, FOX 13 News
Posted May 06 2019 07:15PM EDT
Video Posted May 06 2019 05:57PM EDT
Updated May 07 2019 04:18PM EDT LARGO, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A new program designed to help county jails comply with requests from the federal government to hold undocumented immigrants launched Monday. </p><p>It’s called the Warrant Service Officer Program. Sheriff's deputies will be trained and certified by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to serve federal warrants on undocumented inmates.</p><p>Sheriffs from 11 Florida counties came together to sign the agreement with ICE.</p><p>"In order for this to apply to you, you have to go out and commit a burglary, commit a robbery, commit some sort of a state law violation or something else you are arrested for that winds you up in a county jail,” explained Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.</p><p>Officials say taking part in the program makes it easier to then work with ICE. </p> <div id='continue-text-405300773' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-405300773' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-405300773' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-405300773', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '405300773'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>For example, if a 48-hour detainer request is issued along with a warrant for an undocumented inmate, the deputies will serve that warrant and turn the person over to the feds.</p><p>"This is the best of all available options to lawfully honor the detainers because it is easy to implement and it is legally unchallengeable,” Gualtieri said.</p><p>Under current federal law, local law enforcement officials don't have the authority to serve federal warrants, like the ones issued by ICE.</p><p>About 9,000 detainer requests are made each year in Florida. The federal government says it expects to see an increase in deportations, thanks to this new program.</p><p>"The WSO program will strengthen the security of their community by ensuring the custody of criminal aliens in their jails are safely transferred to ICE so we may initiate further removal proceedings in the safest possible way,” said David Marin, ICE deputy executive associate director.</p><p>Immigrant advocates said they have concerns about the WSO program, saying low-level offenders are being swept up in federal detainers, making them more fearful to report crimes and cooperate with police.</p><p>"The reality is our community already has a lot of distrust in law enforcement, and then the combination with ICE is another horrible combination,” Pamela Gomez with the Florida Immigrant Coalition said.</p><p>Bay Area leaders say those populations are absolutely not the targets.</p><p>"The majority of people we're going to deal with in this program come here to commit crime. They don’t come here and they’re illegal and, whoops they get caught,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.</p><p>Pinellas will be the first county in Florida to utilize the initiative. Muscovy duck shot with arrow in Pinellas Park

By FOX 13 News staff
Posted May 07 2019 03:29PM EDT
Updated May 07 2019 03:37PM EDT

Someone is shooting ducks with darts in Pinellas Park, according to police. 

The Pinellas Park Police Department said a few ducks have been shot with "crossbow-style darts" near 66th Street and 121st Avenue.

Police released photos of an injured Muscovy duck, showing a roughly 6-inch-long arrow piercing its chest area.

---

Manatee County voters will decide confederate statue's fate

By Evan Axelbank, FOX 13 News
Posted May 07 2019 08:27PM EDT

The Manatee County Commission is sending the decision on a Confederate monument to the voters.

Amid a string of emotional protests in 2017, they removed the 22-foot, put in place in 1924 by the Daughters of Confederate Veterans, from in front of the courthouse to an undisclosed location. But during its removal, it broke in half.

Since then, the statue's fate has remained uncertain, but the commission says a ballot referendum will decide the issue, once and for all.

---

New firefighter cancer benefit law goes into effect July 1

By Jennifer Holton, FOX 13 News
Posted May 07 2019 06:32PM EDT

Vocal cord cancer may have taken his voice, but retired Brevard County firefighter Jay Post still has a lot to say.

"It's really in every department, in every state, in every city - firefighters are dying of cancer," Post said, using an electronic larynx device.

Post was a firefighter for 33 years before retiring in 2012. But during its removal, it broke in half.</p><p>Since then, the statue's fate has remained uncertain, but the commission says a ballot referendum will decide the issue, once and for all.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/new-firefighter-cancer-benefit-law-goes-into-effect-july-1" title="New firefighter cancer benefit law goes into effect July 1" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Firefighters_get_new_coverage_for_cancer_0_7231961_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Firefighters_get_new_coverage_for_cancer_0_7231961_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Firefighters_get_new_coverage_for_cancer_0_7231961_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Firefighters_get_new_coverage_for_cancer_0_7231961_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Firefighters_get_new_coverage_for_cancer_0_7231961_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill that gives benefits to firefighters who are diagnosed with 21 types of cancers, and helps them pay the bills during treatment." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New firefighter cancer benefit law goes into effect July 1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Holton, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 06:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Vocal cord cancer may have taken his voice, but retired Brevard County firefighter Jay Post still has a lot to say.</p><p>“It’s really in every department, in every state, in every city - firefighters are dying of cancer,” Post said, using an electronic larynx device.</p><p>Post was a firefighter for 33 years before retiring in 2012. Five years later, he was diagnosed with vocal cord cancer. Most Recent

Teen's mother: Juul addiction 'like any other hardcore drug'

Manatee County voters will decide confederate statue's fate

Polk County Fire Rescue chief resigns after release of independent report

Parents continue battle to discontinue chemotherapy treatments for son's cancer

In 5 years, 23 pedestrian have died on 3 of Tampa's busiest roadways https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Parents_suing_Juul_makers_for_allegedly__1_7232447_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Parents_suing_Juul_makers_for_allegedly__1_7232447_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Parents_suing_Juul_makers_for_allegedly__1_7232447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Teen's mother: Juul addiction 'like any other hardcore drug'</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/manatee-county-voters-will-decide-confederate-statue-s-fate" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Confederate_statue_s_fate_in_hands_of_vo_2_7230960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Confederate_statue_s_fate_in_hands_of_vo_2_7230960_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Confederate_statue_s_fate_in_hands_of_vo_2_7230960_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Confederate_statue_s_fate_in_hands_of_vo_2_7230960_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Confederate_statue_s_fate_in_hands_of_vo_2_7230960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Manatee County voters will decide confederate statue's fate</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/polk-county-fire-rescue-chief-resigns-after-release-of-independent-report" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Fire_victim_s_family_calls_for_county_ma_2_7231892_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Fire_victim_s_family_calls_for_county_ma_2_7231892_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Fire_victim_s_family_calls_for_county_ma_2_7231892_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Fire_victim_s_family_calls_for_county_ma_2_7231892_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Fire_victim_s_family_calls_for_county_ma_2_7231892_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Polk County Fire Rescue chief resigns after release of independent report</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/parents-continue-battle-to-discontinue-chemotherapy-treatments-for-son-s-cancer" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Doctors_to_testify_about_boy_s_cancer_tr_0_7232263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Doctors_to_testify_about_boy_s_cancer_tr_0_7232263_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Doctors_to_testify_about_boy_s_cancer_tr_0_7232263_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Doctors_to_testify_about_boy_s_cancer_tr_0_7232263_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Doctors_to_testify_about_boy_s_cancer_tr_0_7232263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Parents continue battle to discontinue chemotherapy treatments for son's cancer</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/in-5-years-23-pedestrian-have-died-on-3-of-tampa-s-busiest-roadways" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Tampa_takes_on_pedestrian_safety_1_7231996_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Tampa_takes_on_pedestrian_safety_1_7231996_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Tampa_takes_on_pedestrian_safety_1_7231996_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Tampa_takes_on_pedestrian_safety_1_7231996_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Tampa_takes_on_pedestrian_safety_1_7231996_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>In 5 years, 23 pedestrian have died on 3 of Tampa's busiest roadways</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 