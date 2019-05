- An injured pelican was stuck on the top of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge – until troopers swooped in to help.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers received a call about the pelican – which had a wing injury – in the southbound lanes of the bridge on Thursday. Both troopers and state road rangers worked to corner the pelican against an outside concrete barrier wall, preventing it from getting hit by a car.

They brought the pelican down to the South Skyway Fishing Pier, where wildlife rescue workers were waiting. The bird was taken to a Seaside Seabird Sanctuary in Indian Shores for a medical evaluation.

There is no word on its condition.



