< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/logo-fox-13-tampa-bay-wtvt-alt.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-night-alt-cloudy" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 85°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-localnews" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local" data-dropdown="drop-nav-localnews" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Local News</a> <div id="drop-nav-localnews" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news">Top News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/fox13-investigates">FOX 13 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/remarkable-tiny-baby-born-weighing-just-13-ounces-wows-doctors-with-progress"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/Hand%20next%20to%20Jaden%20Banner_1564531363168.jpg_7560965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="‘Remarkable': Tiny baby born weighing just 13 ounces wows doctors with progress"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/remarkable-tiny-baby-born-weighing-just-13-ounces-wows-doctors-with-progress">‘Remarkable': Tiny baby born weighing just 13 ounces wows doctors with progress</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/politics/proposal-would-allow-florida-voters-to-cast-primary-ballots-without-party-affiliation"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Primary_voting_could_change_in_Florida_1_7560739_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Proposal would allow Florida voters to cast primary ballots without party affiliation"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/politics/proposal-would-allow-florida-voters-to-cast-primary-ballots-without-party-affiliation">Proposal would allow Florida voters to cast primary ballots without party affiliation</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/police-baby-abandoned-in-philadelphia-suburb"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/File%20from%20iOS%20_OP_2_CP_.00_00_02_28.Still002_1564534654082.jpg_7560997_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police: Baby abandoned in Philadelphia suburb"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/police-baby-abandoned-in-philadelphia-suburb">Police: Baby abandoned in Philadelphia suburb</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/on-stand-brother-recalls-nicole-nachtman-s-murder-confession"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Brother_testifies__Nachtman_heard_voices_7_7560725_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="On stand, brother recalls Nicole Nachtman's murder confession"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/on-stand-brother-recalls-nicole-nachtman-s-murder-confession">On stand, brother recalls Nicole Nachtman's murder confession</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/remarkable-tiny-baby-born-weighing-just-13-ounces-wows-doctors-with-progress">‘Remarkable': Tiny baby born weighing just 13 ounces wows doctors with progress</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/politics/proposal-would-allow-florida-voters-to-cast-primary-ballots-without-party-affiliation">Proposal would allow Florida voters to cast primary ballots without party affiliation</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/police-baby-abandoned-in-philadelphia-suburb">Police: Baby abandoned in Philadelphia suburb</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/on-stand-brother-recalls-nicole-nachtman-s-murder-confession">On stand, brother recalls Nicole Nachtman's murder confession</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/bad-experience-with-trooper-inspired-36-year-career-in-law-enforcement">Bad experience with trooper inspired her 36-year career in law enforcement</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/the-future-of-college-drone-school">The future of college: Drone School</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-live" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/live" data-dropdown="drop-nav-live" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Live</a> <ul id="drop-nav-live" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live">FOX 13 Broadcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">SkyTower Radar Feed</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/skytower-radar">SkyTower Radar Views</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">Live Radar Feed</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/interactive-radar">Interactive Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/marine-conditions">Marine Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/webcams">Live Webcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Video Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics">Tropics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/hurricane-prep">Hurricane Prep</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com">MyFoxHurricane</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <ul id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/charleys-world">Charley's World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes">Hometown Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/babies-first-birthday-photos-on-good-day-tampa-bay">First Birthdays</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers">Buccaneers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning">Lightning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays">Rays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/prep">High School</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-welivehere" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/we-live-here" data-dropdown="drop-nav-welivehere" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">We Live Here</a> <ul id="drop-nav-welivehere" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/whats-right">What's Right</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips">One Tank Trips</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=24976767"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-BREAKING_NEWS_ALERTS-WTVT-HOME_1.0"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2360_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2360"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-AD-WTVT_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_2360_MOD-AD-WTVT_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_2360_MOD-AD-WTVT_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '420959079'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4779_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4779"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-AD-WTVT_OOP_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_4779_MOD-AD-WTVT_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_4779_MOD-AD-WTVT_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '420959079'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story420959079" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="420959079" data-article-version="1.0">Jordan's Law would address issues with Florida's child welfare system</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-420959079" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Jordan's Law would address issues with Florida's child welfare system&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/jordan-s-law-would-address-issues-with-florida-s-child-welfare-system" data-title="Jordan's Law would address issues with Florida's child welfare system" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/jordan-s-law-would-address-issues-with-florida-s-child-welfare-system" addthis:title="Jordan's Law would address issues with Florida's child welfare system"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-420959079.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-420959079");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_420959079_420958509_166203"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_420959079_420958509_166203";this.videosJson='[{"id":"420958509","video":"589135","title":"Lawmakers%3A%20Child%20welfare%20system%20is%20broken","caption":"THOSE%20LAWMAKERS%20-%20SAY%20IN%20PART%20--%20JORDAN%27S%20DEATH%20CAN%20BE%20BLAMED%20ON%20ISSUES%20WITH%20THE%20CHILD%20WELFARE%20SYSTEM%20IN%20FLORIDA...INCLUDING%20A%20LACK%20OF%20COMMUNICATION%20BETWEEN%20AGENCIES.%20THIS%20BILL%20AIMS%20TO%20FIX%20THAT.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F29%2FLawmakers__Child_welfare_system_is_broke_0_7557769_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F29%2FLawmakers__Child_welfare_system_is_broken_589135_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659043257%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D8LpCJP6vT4m44A-MbiA05fTmun4","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fjordan-s-law-would-address-issues-with-florida-s-child-welfare-system"}},"createDate":"Jul 29 2019 05:21PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_420959079_420958509_166203",video:"589135",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/Lawmakers__Child_welfare_system_is_broke_0_7557769_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"THOSE%2520LAWMAKERS%2520-%2520SAY%2520IN%2520PART%2520--%2520JORDAN%2527S%2520DEATH%2520CAN%2520BE%2520BLAMED%2520ON%2520ISSUES%2520WITH%2520THE%2520CHILD%2520WELFARE%2520SYSTEM%2520IN%2520FLORIDA...INCLUDING%2520A%2520LACK%2520OF%2520COMMUNICATION%2520BETWEEN%2520AGENCIES.%2520THIS%2520BILL%2520AIMS%2520TO%2520FIX%2520THAT.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/29/Lawmakers__Child_welfare_system_is_broken_589135_1800.mp4?Expires=1659043257&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=8LpCJP6vT4m44A-MbiA05fTmun4",eventLabel:"Lawmakers%3A%20Child%20welfare%20system%20is%20broken-420958509",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fjordan-s-law-would-address-issues-with-florida-s-child-welfare-system"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/jordan-s-law-would-address-issues-with-florida-s-child-welfare-system">Josh Cascio, FOX 13 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 05:26PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-420959079"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 05:21PM EDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-420959079").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-420959079").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-420959079" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-420959079-420958294"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/Lawmakers__Child_welfare_system_is_broke_3_7557772_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/Lawmakers__Child_welfare_system_is_broke_3_7557772_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/Lawmakers__Child_welfare_system_is_broke_3_7557772_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/Lawmakers__Child_welfare_system_is_broke_3_7557772_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/Lawmakers__Child_welfare_system_is_broke_3_7557772_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420959079-420958294" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/Lawmakers__Child_welfare_system_is_broke_3_7557772_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/Lawmakers__Child_welfare_system_is_broke_3_7557772_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/Lawmakers__Child_welfare_system_is_broke_3_7557772_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/Lawmakers__Child_welfare_system_is_broke_3_7557772_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/Lawmakers__Child_welfare_system_is_broke_3_7557772_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420959079" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - On what would have been his third birthday, state lawmakers vowed to re-introduce Jordan's Law in Tallahassee.</p><p>The bill is named after Jordan Belliveau, who died in the midst of a child welfare case in Pinellas County in 2018.</p><p>State Rep. Chris Latvala said Monday he wants to pass meaningful legislation that will make sure what happened to Jordan will not happen again.</p><p>The bill stalled last session, in part, Latvala believes due to "politics" related to his father, former Senator Jack Latvala, who resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.</p><p>"Due to past events, I expect there to be retribution for some of my bills and that's fine, but don't do this on a child welfare bill," said Latvala.</p> <div id='continue-text-420959079' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-420959079' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-420959079' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-420959079', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '420959079'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Latvala says Jordan's law would reduce the number of cases a caseworker takes and would increase communication between caseworkers and law enforcement.</p><p>It would also require special training for parents, police, and caseworkers regarding head trauma, the leading cause of child abuse deaths, including Jordan's.</p><p>Belliveau was allegedly killed by his mother, Charisse Stinson in September 2018, months after he was returned to her from foster care.</p><p>"His death was caused by a lack of communication between law enforcement and DCF. This bill corrects these communication issues," said State Sen. Darryl Rouson.</p><p>To give Jordan's law the best chance of approval this time around, Latvala has created <a href="http://jordanslaw.com">jordanslaw.com</a>.</p><p>He calls the bill a top priority.</p><p>"Jordan's Law will play a crucial part in protecting children in Florida. I hope we can all work together to make this a reality," said Largo Police Chief Jeff Undestad.</p><p>Stinson's trial is slated for March 2020.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story420959079 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story420959079 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-420959079",i="relatedHeadlines-420959079",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2703"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-AD-WTVT_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_2703_MOD-AD-WTVT_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_2703_MOD-AD-WTVT_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-atf').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '420959079'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_ZoiBMkS3UI6q_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_ZoiBMkS3UI6q"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9065_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9065"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/the-future-of-college-drone-school" title="The future of college: Drone School" data-articleId="421161284" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Drone_School_0_7560422_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Drone_School_0_7560422_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Drone_School_0_7560422_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Drone_School_0_7560422_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Drone_School_0_7560422_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="By now most people have seen some kind of drone flying around the Tampa Bay area. Drones are used for many things, and now you can take college classes for them." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>The future of college: Drone School</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 04:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 04:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>By now most people have seen some kind of drone flying around the Tampa Bay area. Drones are used for many things, and now you can even take college classes for them. </p><p>St. Petersburg College now offers drone training classes, giving students a chance to get their foot in the drone industry. </p><p>The use of drones continues to grow, creating more and more jobs for drone experts. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/on-stand-brother-recalls-nicole-nachtman-s-murder-confession" title="On stand, brother recalls Nicole Nachtman's murder confession" data-articleId="421176844" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Brother_testifies__Nachtman_heard_voices_0_7560718_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Brother_testifies__Nachtman_heard_voices_0_7560718_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Brother_testifies__Nachtman_heard_voices_0_7560718_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Brother_testifies__Nachtman_heard_voices_0_7560718_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Brother_testifies__Nachtman_heard_voices_0_7560718_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="As Joseph Carey tried to console his little sister about their mother’s sudden death, Nicole Nachtman was confessing to murder." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>On stand, brother recalls Nicole Nachtman's murder confession</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 06:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 06:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As Joseph Carey tried to console his little sister about their mother’s sudden death, Nicole Nachtman was confessing to murder.</p><p>“I shot them! I shot Mom and Bob,” Carey recalled Tuesday.</p><p>Nachtman’s brother took the stand as the prosecution’s last witness. He told the jury his sister confessed to him during a phone call and she didn’t seem to regret it.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/tampa-man-set-fire-to-elderly-woman-s-home-while-she-was-sleeping-police-say" title="Police: Burglar returned to set elderly victim's home on fire" data-articleId="421112965" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/JOHN%20PETREY_1564507096948.jpg_7559800_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/JOHN%20PETREY_1564507096948.jpg_7559800_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/JOHN%20PETREY_1564507096948.jpg_7559800_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/JOHN%20PETREY_1564507096948.jpg_7559800_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/JOHN%20PETREY_1564507096948.jpg_7559800_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Burglar returned to set elderly victim's home on fire</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 01:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 03:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police in Tampa say a burglary suspect returned to the scene of the crime days later to set his victim’s South Tampa home on fire, almost killing her in the process.</p><p>It was early on July 9 when firefighters were called to the home on South Church Avenue. They found the house on fire; the elderly woman who lived there had managed to escape with minor injuries.</p><p>PREVIOUS: Tampa Fire investigates house fire as arson</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/remarkable-tiny-baby-born-weighing-just-13-ounces-wows-doctors-with-progress"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/Hand%20next%20to%20Jaden%20Banner_1564531363168.jpg_7560965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Jaden Wesley Morrow, born at 23 weeks and weighing just 13 ounces, is photographed next to an adult hand during the first week of his life. (Photo courtesy of Ellonn Smartt) " title="Hand next to Jaden Banner_1564531363168.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Remarkable': Tiny baby born weighing just 13 ounces wows doctors with progress</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/proposal-would-allow-florida-voters-to-cast-primary-ballots-without-party-affiliation"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Primary_voting_could_change_in_Florida_1_7560739_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Primary_voting_could_change_in_Florida_1_20190730223403"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Proposal would allow Florida voters to cast primary ballots without party affiliation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-baby-abandoned-in-philadelphia-suburb"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/File%20from%20iOS%20_OP_2_CP_.00_00_02_28.Still002_1564534654082.jpg_7560997_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Baby found near Philly"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Baby abandoned in Philadelphia suburb</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/on-stand-brother-recalls-nicole-nachtman-s-murder-confession"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Brother_testifies__Nachtman_heard_voices_7_7560725_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Brother_testifies__Nachtman_heard_voices_7_20190730222028"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>On stand, brother recalls Nicole Nachtman's murder confession</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8687_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8687_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '420959079'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2763_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2763"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4098_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4098"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/proposal-would-allow-florida-voters-to-cast-primary-ballots-without-party-affiliation" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Primary_voting_could_change_in_Florida_1_7560739_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Primary_voting_could_change_in_Florida_1_7560739_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Primary_voting_could_change_in_Florida_1_7560739_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Primary_voting_could_change_in_Florida_1_7560739_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Primary_voting_could_change_in_Florida_1_7560739_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Proposal would allow Florida voters to cast primary ballots without party affiliation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-baby-abandoned-in-philadelphia-suburb" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/File%20from%20iOS%20_OP_2_CP_.00_00_02_28.Still002_1564534654082.jpg_7560997_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/File%20from%20iOS%20_OP_2_CP_.00_00_02_28.Still002_1564534654082.jpg_7560997_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/File%20from%20iOS%20_OP_2_CP_.00_00_02_28.Still002_1564534654082.jpg_7560997_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/File%20from%20iOS%20_OP_2_CP_.00_00_02_28.Still002_1564534654082.jpg_7560997_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/File%20from%20iOS%20_OP_2_CP_.00_00_02_28.Still002_1564534654082.jpg_7560997_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Baby abandoned in Philadelphia suburb</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/3-shark-bites-in-3-days-reported-on-florida-s-east-coast1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/shark%20bites_1564531824021.jpg_7560969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/shark%20bites_1564531824021.jpg_7560969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/shark%20bites_1564531824021.jpg_7560969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/shark%20bites_1564531824021.jpg_7560969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/shark%20bites_1564531824021.jpg_7560969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>3 shark bites in 3 days reported on Florida's east coast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/on-stand-brother-recalls-nicole-nachtman-s-murder-confession" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Brother_testifies__Nachtman_heard_voices_7_7560725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Brother_testifies__Nachtman_heard_voices_7_7560725_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Brother_testifies__Nachtman_heard_voices_7_7560725_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Brother_testifies__Nachtman_heard_voices_7_7560725_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Brother_testifies__Nachtman_heard_voices_7_7560725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>On stand, brother recalls Nicole Nachtman's murder confession</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/bad-experience-with-trooper-inspired-36-year-career-in-law-enforcement" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/still-2019-07-30-17h34m15s730_1564522503920_7560567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/still-2019-07-30-17h34m15s730_1564522503920_7560567_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/still-2019-07-30-17h34m15s730_1564522503920_7560567_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/still-2019-07-30-17h34m15s730_1564522503920_7560567_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/still-2019-07-30-17h34m15s730_1564522503920_7560567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bad experience with trooper inspired her 36-year career in law enforcement</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_1177_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_1177_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '420959079'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8437_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8437"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-WTVT-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var g=b.clone();var f=g.children("div");var d=[];c.each(f,function(j,l){var k=c(l);if(k.attr("class")=="grid-items"){k.remove()}else{d.push(l)}});if(d.length>0){var i=0;c.each(d,function(m,n){var k=n.getAttribute("id");if(k&&k!=null&&k!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){n.setAttribute("id",k+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);if(n.firstChild!==null&&n.firstChild.className==="_56_INSTANCE_8437_MOD-AD-WTVT_TABOOLA_BASE"){var j=window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_8437_MOD-AD-WTVT_TABOOLA_BASE"];j=j.replace(/_56_INSTANCE_8437_MOD-AD-WTVT_TABOOLA_BASE/g,"_56_INSTANCE_8437_MOD-AD-WTVT_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);var l=(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container-1)%4+1;j=j.replace(/taboola1/g,"taboola"+l);n.innerHTML=j}}}else{n.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+i+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);i++}});g.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(g.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){var e="_56_INSTANCE_8437_MOD-AD-WTVT_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container;var h=(window.GPTAds&&window.GPTAds[e])?window.GPTAds[e]:false;if(h){fox.ads.refreshAds([h],"Rendering Taboola Ad Slot")}else{fox.utils.log("No Taboola ad slot found for container "+e)}}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <script type="text/javascript">window.taboolaAdCode=window.taboolaAdCode||{};window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_8437_MOD-AD-WTVT_TABOOLA_BASE"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'>\n <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8437_MOD-AD-WTVT_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_56_INSTANCE_8437_MOD-AD-WTVT_TABOOLA_BASE',\n adSlot;\n\n \n\n var $slot = $('#'+id),\n $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(),\n lazyLoadWaiting = false;\n\n \n\n var onLazyLoad = function(){\n if( adSlot ){\n var refreshOnResize = true;\n self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize );\n } else {\n /* slot hasn't been defined yet */\n lazyLoadWaiting = true;\n }\n };\n\n \n $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad);\n \n /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */\n var triggerLazyLoad = function(){\n \n $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT);\n };\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '420959079');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n /* check for lazy-load scroll class */\n if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){\n $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad);\n } else {\n /* class might have been removed already */\n triggerLazyLoad();\n }\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"><div class="_56_INSTANCE_8437_MOD-AD-WTVT_TABOOLA_BASE"></div></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> </div> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8437_MOD-AD-WTVT_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8437_MOD-AD-WTVT_TABOOLA_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '420959079'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <section class="mod-wrapper"></section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/fox13-investigates">FOX 13 Investigates</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/skytower-radar">SkyTower Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">Live Radar Feed</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/marine-conditions">Marine Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/webcams">Live Webcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Video Forecast</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/charleys-world">Charley's World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes">Hometown Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/babies-first-birthday-photos-on-good-day-tampa-bay">First Birthdays</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers">Buccaneers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning">Lightning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays">Rays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/prep">High School</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/we-live-here">We Live Here</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/whats-right">What's Right</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips">One Tank Trips</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/staff">FOX 13 News Staff</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/history">WTVT History</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX13TampaBay"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX13News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox13.news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOX13TampaBay"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 13 News app</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxtampabay.com-mobile/id374009420" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxwtvt" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>SkyTower Radar app</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-13-skytower-radar/id897521658?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wtvt.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/work-for-us">Jobs & Internships at FOX 13</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/public-file">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about-us/2017-2018-eeo-public-file-report">EEOC Public File</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Flocal-news\x252Fjordan-s-law-would-address-issues-with-florida-s-child-welfare-system"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4779_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_4779",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4779\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Flocal-news\x252Fjordan-s-law-would-address-issues-with-florida-s-child-welfare-system"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8437_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8437",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8437\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Flocal-news\x252Fjordan-s-law-would-address-issues-with-florida-s-child-welfare-system"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9065_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_9065",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_9065\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Flocal-news\x252Fjordan-s-law-would-address-issues-with-florida-s-child-welfare-system"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_ZoiBMkS3UI6q_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_ZoiBMkS3UI6q",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_ZoiBMkS3UI6q\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Flocal-news\x252Fjordan-s-law-would-address-issues-with-florida-s-child-welfare-system"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2703_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2703",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2703\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Flocal-news\x252Fjordan-s-law-would-address-issues-with-florida-s-child-welfare-system"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2360_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2360",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2360\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Flocal-news\x252Fjordan-s-law-would-address-issues-with-florida-s-child-welfare-system"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2763_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2763",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2763\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Flocal-news\x252Fjordan-s-law-would-address-issues-with-florida-s-child-welfare-system"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8687",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8687\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Flocal-news\x252Fjordan-s-law-would-address-issues-with-florida-s-child-welfare-system"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_",portletId:"101",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d101\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Flocal-news\x252Fjordan-s-law-would-address-issues-with-florida-s-child-welfare-system\x26_101_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_urlTitle\x3djordan-s-law-would-address-issues-with-florida-s-child-welfare-system\x26_101_type\x3dcontent"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1177",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1177\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Flocal-news\x252Fjordan-s-law-would-address-issues-with-florida-s-child-welfare-system"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4098_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_4098",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4098\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Flocal-news\x252Fjordan-s-law-would-address-issues-with-florida-s-child-welfare-system"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Flocal-news\x252Fjordan-s-law-would-address-issues-with-florida-s-child-welfare-system"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:4,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0923",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0923\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d4\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Flocal-news\x252Fjordan-s-law-would-address-issues-with-florida-s-child-welfare-system"});AUI().use("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1564074392000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"#",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"#",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"19 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script>(function(g,a,c,b){var f=g.createElement(a);f.type="application/javascript";f.async=!0;f.src="//"+c+"/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid="+b;g.getElementsByTagName(a)[0].parentNode.appendChild(f)})(document,"script","k.intellitxt.com",43979);</script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>