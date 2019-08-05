< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Lakeland Fire Department's new truck will help keep firefighters healthy src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Firefighter cancer benefit law starts July 1</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LAKELAND, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Firefighter Douglas Novogrodski knows his health risks, even after a fire's put out. </p><p>"If you go to a fire, and your gear is in the truck and you go back in, you get a headache from just what it smells like," Novogrodski said. "It's bad." </p><p>The carcinogens first responders inhale go beyond the scene. </p><p>"We're carrying that dangerous stuff that's off-gassing, and we're being exposed to, with us, back to the station," said Rick Hartzog, Lakeland Fire Department's assistant chief of administration. </p><p>It's why his department decided to do something about it. "There's the HEPA filtration system that captures all the harmful smoke." </p><p>The truck, which cost over $590,000, includes updates to the outside as well. Outside, it has an exhaust pipe that burns off the carcinogens before they exit the system.</p><p>"This is important because during cold starts, that's where we're around the apparatus and susceptible to the exhaust coming out," added Chief Hartzog. "It's very important that we're protecting the driver inside the truck, or firefighters who are putting tools back in place while the engine is idling." </p><p>And gear, which was once kept inside the cabin, will now stay outside in their own compartments.</p><p>"Even though we clean the materials on scene, they'll continue to off-gas for a significant period of time," explained Chief Hartzog. </p><p>Country-wide, firefighters are battling higher-than-normal cancer rates. 