- A Largo man has been accused of shooting three people – two of which were left with life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday around 9 p.m., Largo police received several calls of shots fired in the area near 601 16th Avenue SE at Whispering Palms Apartments. Officers said they found two females who were injured by gunfire, and a male who was shot, but not injured.

The female victims were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Police said they identified 39-year-old Kenneth James Prince as the suspect and he faces three counts of attempted murder in the first degree.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. The victims’ identities have not been released.

