Largo police want to question man in video about boy's disappearance

- Largo police are looking for a man seen on surveillance video outside a 7-Eleven who may have spoken to little Jordan Belliveau's mother before he went missing.

The 2-year-old was reported missing by his 21-year-old mother early Sunday morning after she told police she accepted a ride Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. from a man named "Antwan" in a white Toyota Camry in the area of East Bay Drive near Belcher Road.

She said there was an altercation and she was knocked out. Four hours later, she told police she regained consciousness in Largo Central Park and her son was missing.

She told police she accepted the ride because she had a long walk ahead of her and Jordan was becoming too heavy to carry.

An Amber Alert was issued Sunday, and Monday, family members and volunteers searched the area, climbing through bushes and scouring Largo Central Park. Police also released a sketch of "Antwan," who is described as having dreadlocks and gold teeth.

Tuesday, Largo police released a video of a man at a 7-Eleven on East Bay Drive who they say may have spoken with Jordan's mother just after midnight early Sunday.

Police say he is a possible witness and they would like to speak to him. Anyone with information about who he is should call police at 727-587-6730.

Largo police are also urging all citizens to check their yards, sheds, wooded areas, and anywhere a child could hide.

"We are going to find Jordan," Largo Police Maj. Stephen Slaughter insisted. "That is our goal. That is what we are here to do. But, I will say that we need some help from our public."

Police have collected surveillance video from businesses along the East Bay Drive corridor. They're also asking neighbors to the north of south of that area to check their surveillance as well, and let police know if they spot anything concerning between 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 a.m. Sunday.