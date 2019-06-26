A teenager has been arrested in the shooting death of another teen, who was not the intended target, the Hillsborough County sheriff announced Wednesday.

Deputies arrested 16-year-old Dereck Polanco Rivera, who was part of a gang in the Town 'N' Country neighborhood, according to Sheriff Chad Chronister. He said the teen suspect fired multiple shots, intending to strike a different occupant inside the vehicle. Instead, a bullet struck 14-year-old Dinorah Rodriguez.

"The 14-year-old girl [was] in the backseat of the car with a gunshot wound to the head," the sheriff explained during a Wednesday morning press conference. "A male occupant had a long-standing beef with the suspect. Detectives believe that's why Rivera targeted the car the young girl happened to be riding in."