- This past week marked a sad anniversary for the Highlands County Sheriff's Office as they remembered the loss of Deputy William Gentry Jr. on May 7th.

In 2018, Deputy Gentry was shot and killed by an armed suspect in a neighbor dispute.

This weekend, Lieutenants Sean Casey and Jack Bailey are honoring the memory of Deputy Gentry as they represent him on the 2019 Police Unity Tour.

They are biking 250 miles along with other law enforcement officers to honor those killed in the line of duty in the past year.

Deputy William Gentry Jr.'s name will be added to the National Peace Officers Memorial in Washington D.C. officially this year.

For reference, Deputy Gentry's name can be found on Panel 30-E, Row 31.

That ceremony takes place on May 15th.