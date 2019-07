- A lightning strike injured eight near a Clearwater restaurant Sunday afternoon. Police say one patient was struck by lightning and was critically injured while seven others nearby were affected, some with minor burns.

Police say the people were in the beach area behind Frenchy's Rockaway Grill on Rockaway Street in Clearwater at around 12:30 p.m. when lifeguards left their towers due to bad weather. A 911 call was received at shortly after, at 12:42 p.m. about the lighting strike.

Continue reading below