- Every week Metropolitan Ministries sends their mobile outreach team, the Metro BrigAIDe, out into the community to connect homeless individuals with vital services.

On Sunday, the BrigAIDe had a little help from 17-year-old Harsh Bagdy.

The King High School senior collected hundreds of donations for 'Summer Rescue Kits'.

The kits included items like sunscreen, ponchos, umbrellas, and bug spray.

"Things that will help protect those individuals that are on the street from the elements that are out there," said Metro BrigAIDe Manager John Paul Comas.

Comas said the non-profit is grateful for the teen's help.

"He's not only inspiring us but he's inspiring his friends -- a whole new generation of helpers out there," he said. "To get them at that age for them to be so helpful, so engaged it's mind-blowing."

Harsh says he wants to inspire his generation to get more involved.

"I think once you do it once, you'll want to do it more and more because it really becomes a passion and you really feel like you're helping people in a way that really matters," he said.