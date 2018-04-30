Lockheed Martin adds F-35 manufacturing jobs

- A company critical in supporting the United States military is expanding in the Bay Area. By summer of 2019, Lockheed Martin will add 80 to 100 new jobs to its plant in Pinellas Park that manufactures critical parts used in F-35 fighter jets.

The company isn't giving a dollar figure as to how much money this will bring to the area due to security reasons. But Andre Trotter, who oversees Pinellas operations, says it will have a significant impact.

"This is stability, this is a high-paying job force,” Trotter said. “This is an opportunity to add to the tax base."

Lockheed already employs 270 people at its location in Pinellas Park -- 30 of those positions were added over the last year.

The new positions come as the U.S. government makes a big push for more military spending.

Congressman Charlie Crist attended at a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday morning to help celebrate.

"I couldn't be more proud, it's going to create close to 100 new jobs,” Crist said. “That's so important for our local economy and our national defense, and it's just the right thing to do."

The new facility will be up and running by the middle of this month to assemble canopies and bulkheads for the F-35 program, which is increasing production.

"Right now, this year we are going to build about 90 jets out of Fort Worth,” Trotter said. “We are going to build up to 160 by 2023.”