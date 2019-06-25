He claimed to be a doctor but police say he's a fraud. One of his patients says she knew something wasn't right.

To his clients, Phillip Stutzman was Dr. Nikao - a life coach, with a rags-to-riches story. His website boasts "lifestyle and habit strategist."

“He had degrees from different universities... he was offering different types of services,” said Sarasota Police Department spokesperson Genevieve Judge.