Man found critically injured on St. Pete street dies, police say

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jun 29 2018 05:19AM EDT

Updated: Jun 29 2018 03:01PM EDT

ST. PETERSBURG (FOX 13) - St. Petersburg police are investigating the death of a pedestrian early Friday morning.

Police responded to 34th Street between 35th Avenue and 38th Avenue North just after 2:30 a.m. They found a man with critical injuries, but they said he later died at a nearby hospital. 

The victim was later identified as Plinnie A. McNelly, a 58-year-old homeless man.

At the time, there was no vehicle in the area, investigators said. According to a media release, doctors found evidence the victim’s injuries resulted from a vehicle but officials don't have any description of the vehicle itself.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at (727) 893-7780.
 

