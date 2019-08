- Detectives in Pinellas County are investigating the death of a man after he was found murdered in an Oldsmar home.

Deputies with the sheriff's office received a report of an armed person inside a home just after midnight Thursday. Detectives said an adult male was found dead inside the residence, located in the 3700 block of Shore Boulevard.

The victim's identity has not been released.

No other information, including a possible suspect or motive, has been released. Detectives said the investigation is ongoing.



