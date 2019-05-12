Two children who were taken by their father have been found safe, but their father is still at large.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Sunday evening that 8-year-old Janessa Hart and 10-month-old Tawfik Hart Jr. have been found and are in safe custody.

Investigators said their father, Tawfik Hart, broke into the home where his daughter was staying and forcibly removed her, shoving a caregiver out of the way as he took the child to his car. http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/hillsborough-deputies-searching-for-man-who-broke-into-home-and-fled-with-his-children