- A man who confessed to killing his landlord has been sentenced 25 years in prison.

Lawrence Cannon pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the death of his landlord, 69-year-old Mary Ring, back in 2017.

Clearwater police said Cannon lived in Ring's house along with Jennifer Elam.

Officers discovered Ring's body at the home after performing a welfare check, and said she had been dead for about two weeks by the time she was found.

During those two weeks, police said Cannon and Elam continued to live in the house with Ring's body.

According to police, the couple was trying to figure out how to dispose of the body. The arrest affidavit says Cannon even scouted locations to dump Ring's corpse.

Cannon told detectives he shot Ring in the back of the head while she was laying in her bed during the early morning hours after the Super Bowl.

Cannon was charged with murder while Elam was charged with accessory after the fact.

Clearwater police said Cannon was senteced 25 years minimum mandatory in state prison.