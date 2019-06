- Deputies in Manatee County are working to identify a body found floating in a pond near a Sarasota Publix.

It was around 10:45 when deputies were called to the scene along University Parkway at Tuttle Avenue. They found what appears to be the body of a middle-aged white male.

Detectives are not sure how the man wound up in the pond or if foul play was involved.

An autopsy is expected to find more details.

