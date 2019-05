- Rodney Jones, the president of the NAACP Manatee County, arrived late to Wednesday's Bradenton City Council meeting, but he wanted to speak.

Mayor Wayne Poston granted a special exception, but it appears Jones overstayed his welcome.

Jones wanted to "lodge a complaint against the Bradenton police," which he did. Jones said one officer, in particular, is trying to intimidate him.

"I feel like my life is in danger. I wouldn't be down here saying it," Jones told the council.

When his three minutes ran out, Jones refused to back down.

"I'm not stopping. I’m not stopping. You can get whoever you want. My life is in danger,” Jones said.

As he stepped toward the mayor and council members, Bradenton Chief of Police Melanie Bevan and two officers stepped in.

Bevan told Jones, "I want to talk to you outside."

"Y’all are lying to me. My daughter is outside of my house," Jones responded.

He was eventually removed, forcibly, by a plainclothes officer.

"Get your hands off me. I haven’t done anything," Jones said as he was ushered away from the meeting room.

Jones was arrested for disturbing a public meeting and resisting arrest without violence.

Friday, Jones spoke to reporters, saying, "It hurt me. 2019, 2019 and I go to complain about my safety and my daughter and my community and I was removed... I'm doing exactly what I’m supposed to do."

Meanwhile, Jones' behavior has drawn the attention of top officials with the NAACP, who sent him a letter to cease and desist.

"If you think I’m going to stop what I am doing, I am not," Jones said. "This is not the NAACP’s affair."

Bradenton police say they are investigating Jones' allegations.