- The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a man's body was found along a roadway Saturday morning.

A passerby called 911 after spotting the victim in the grass on 61st Street East around 7:15 a.m.

Investigators responded to the scene and determined the death was a homicide.

The victim is said to be Hispanic and in his early 20's. He has not been publicly identified.

