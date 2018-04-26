FOUND: Elderly couple with dementia last seen at Clearwater assisted living facility

- UPDATE: Clearwater police say Eduardo and Maria DeJesus were located by the Collier County Sheriff's Office at a Walmart parking lot in Naples. They were located after following recent credit card transactions in the area.

EARLIER STORY:

Two elderly couple never returned to their assisted living facility in Clearwater on Wednesday night, police say.

Officers with the Clearwater Police Department say they need the public’s help in finding the married couple, Eduardo and Maria DeJesus. Both are missing from Brookdale Beckett Lake’s senior living facility, located at 2155 Montclair Road. Police say they signed out at 8 p.m. Wednesday and said they will return in an hour, but they haven’t.

Eduardo is 82 years old. He was last seen wearing jeans and a white and green shirt. He usually wears a gray Navy veteran hat. Maria is 77 years old and was last seen wearing black pants, and a black and white striped shirt. She usually wears a white hat and carries a large walking stick.

They could be traveling in a white Nissan Sentra. Initially, officers believed they could be heading to Weeki Wachee area, but by Saturday afternoon they said they may be in Naples, Florida, based on recent credit card transactions.

A Silver Alert has been issued. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242 or dial 911.