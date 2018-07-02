MISSING: Pug stolen along with car

- Deputies in Hillsborough County say when a thief stole a car from a parking lot in Tampa, a seven-year-old pug named Guido was taken too.

The vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of Dibbs Commercial Center on N. Dale Mabry around 8:30 a.m. on May 29.

Deputies say Guido was sleeping in the car with the windows open while his owner, Donald Murray, 69, was nearby, cleaning the parking lot.

That's when Murray says a white male suspect with short hair and numerous tattoos got into his 1997 black Dodge Stratus and drove away.

The car was found the next day, on May 30, in St. Petersburg, but Guido was nowhere to be found.

Deputies hope someone who has seen Guido will come forward.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for his return.

Anyone with information can call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 or to be eligible for a cash reward, Crime Stoppers: 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).