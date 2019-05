- Deputies in Hillsborough County have found a missing toddler who hadn't been seen since May 20. About an hour later, they found the boy's mother, who was wanted on a felony theft charge.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the 23-month-old boy, Valyn Douglass-Bush, was safely recovered and appeared to be in good health.

Deputies had received a complaint on May 20 about neglect involving the baby, but investigators were unable to find him. A judge ordered the child into state custody.

The boy's mother, 33-year-old Aryn Douglass, has an active arrest warrant for felony petit theft.

