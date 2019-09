- Almost everywhere you look in Darnya Barber’s Polk County home, there are reminders of her son.

Photos of happy times cover the walls, memorializing the short life of 21-years Darnell Powell.

Next weekend marks one year since Darnell was murdered inside a Winter Haven home. It’s a difficult anniversary, made worse by the fact no one has been arrested or charged for the crime.

His mother keeps his memory alive while she waits for justice.

“I think that maybe the hardest part at this point because we don’t know much, you know? We just know he was over at a friend’s, he was asleep, he got shot and killed, that’s all we know,” Darnya said.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 29, someone opened fire. Bullets shattered a window and hit Darnell. His mother does not believe he was the intended target.

“Someone has to know something,” she said. “No one’s speaking up. No one’s helping us get any kind of justice for him.”

Winter Haven police tell FOX 13 News tips are still coming in, but as time goes on, the case is cooling off.

“Our detectives are gonna continue to dig and dig until we get to the true story of what exactly happened,” said Jamie Brown with Winter Haven Police.

Loved ones want justice; for someone yo be held accountable for Darnell’s death.

“If anyone knows anything in reference to what happened to my son, to just please kinda help us out,” Darnya pleaded.

Anyone with information to help catch Darnell’s killer could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward. Just call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.