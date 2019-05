- Looking for a fun way to spend the day with mom this Mother's Day weekend? You can bring her to Zoo Tampa -- for free!

The zoo announced that all mothers can get free admission with the purchase of their child's full-priced ticket on May 11 and 12.

The offer is only redeemable at the zoo's ticket windows for this weekend only.

To sweeten the deal, moms can even enjoy bottomless "mom-osas" for $15.99, which are only available May 11 and 12, the zoo said.

For more information, visit Zoo Tampa's website.

Continue reading below