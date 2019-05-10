Deputies in Pasco County say a suspect possibly known as “Killa” carjacked an 88-year-old man in a Beall’s parking lot, injuring him in the process.
According to the sheriff’s office, it was just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday when the elderly man was getting out of his car in the parking lot along U.S. Highway 19. Before he could make it to the store, the carjacker pulled out a gun and demanded money.
When the victim said he didn’t have anything to give him, the suspect shoved the man to the ground – causing minor injuries – and grabbed the elderly man’s car keys before speeding off, only to abandon the man's car less than a mile south.