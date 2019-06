- Hillsborough County detectives are expected to release the results of a recent human trafficking investigation that led to the arrests of more than 80 people.

Sheriff Chad Chronister is scheduled to share further details during a Monday morning news conference. The name of the investigation was called "Operation Trade Secrets."

"Human trafficking can happen in any community and to victims of any age, race or nationality, as our detectives have seen throughout the course of this investigation," Sheriff Chronister said in a statement. "We realize that many victims are afraid to come forward, so we're actively working to find them and committing resources to targeting those who engage in human trafficking."

The press conference is scheduled at 9:30 a.m.



