<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="406370897" data-article-version="1.0">Mother accused of throwing infant against fence in Pinellas Park</h1>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-406370897-2915760" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By FOX 13 News staff</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 11:30PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A mother is facing child abuse charges after police said she threw her baby against a wooden fence.</p><p>Pinellas Park police arrested 25-year-old Natalee Sesler of New Port Richey after witnesses reported seeing her cursing and abusing her 10-month-old baby boy.</p><p>Officers responded to the 5900 block of 72nd Ave around 6 p.m. Saturday, where Sesler was visiting a resident in the area.</p><p>Investigators said Sesler was frustrated and cursing at the infant because he was unable to stand.</p><p>Two juvenile witnesses said they saw Sesler throw the baby against a wooden fence in a nearby yard, then attempted to throw a metal rake at the infant's head but missed.</p> <p>The witnesses then told police Sesler picked up the hysterically crying baby by the leg and threw him onto a lawn chair, where she again tried to prop the baby up.</p><p>Police said the infant had a small bruise and swelling near one of his eyes, and appeared to be malnourished and lethargic.</p><p>According to investigators, the baby was taken into protective custody and transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.</p><p>"The baby will remain at the hospital for observation and further testing, before being turned over to other local family members by the Department of Children and Families," police said in a news release.</p><p>Officers said it appears narcotics played a role in Sesler's behavior leading up to her arrest.</p><p>Sesler has been charged with child neglect, aggravated assault, resisting an officer without violence and violation of probation.</p> More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/missing%20kids%20with%20dad_1557586770361.png_7248101_ver1.0_1280_720_1557590614400.jpg_7247946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/missing%20kids%20with%20dad_1557586770361.png_7248101_ver1.0_1280_720_1557590614400.jpg_7247946_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/missing%20kids%20with%20dad_1557586770361.png_7248101_ver1.0_1280_720_1557590614400.jpg_7247946_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/missing%20kids%20with%20dad_1557586770361.png_7248101_ver1.0_1280_720_1557590614400.jpg_7247946_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/missing%20kids%20with%20dad_1557586770361.png_7248101_ver1.0_1280_720_1557590614400.jpg_7247946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hillsborough deputies search for father who broke into home and fled with his children</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 10:57AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 11 2019 02:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding two children who they said were taken by their father.</p><p>According to the sheriff's office, Tawfik Hart broke into the home where his biological daughter was staying and forcibly removed her. </p><p>He shoved a caregiver out of the way as he took the 8-year-old Janessa Hart to his car. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/law-enforcement-memorial-ride-marks-sad-anniversary" title="Law enforcement memorial ride marks sad anniversary" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/Deputy%20William%20Gentry%20Jr_1557573397075.jpg_7247448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/Deputy%20William%20Gentry%20Jr_1557573397075.jpg_7247448_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/Deputy%20William%20Gentry%20Jr_1557573397075.jpg_7247448_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/Deputy%20William%20Gentry%20Jr_1557573397075.jpg_7247448_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/Deputy%20William%20Gentry%20Jr_1557573397075.jpg_7247448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Law enforcement memorial ride marks sad anniversary</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 07:30AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 11 2019 02:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This past week marked a sad anniversary for the Highlands County Sheriff's Office as they remembered the loss of Deputy William Gentry Jr. on May 7th.</p><p>In 2018, Deputy Gentry was shot and killed by an armed suspect in a neighbor dispute. </p><p>This weekend, Lieutenants Sean Casey and Jack Bailey are honoring the memory of Deputy Gentry as they represent him on the 2019 Police Unity Tour.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/pasco-deputies-search-for-counterfeiter" title="Pasco deputies search for counterfeiter" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/Counterfeit%20money%20suspect%201_1557571224358.jpg_7247444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/Counterfeit%20money%20suspect%201_1557571224358.jpg_7247444_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/Counterfeit%20money%20suspect%201_1557571224358.jpg_7247444_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/Counterfeit%20money%20suspect%201_1557571224358.jpg_7247444_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/Counterfeit%20money%20suspect%201_1557571224358.jpg_7247444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pasco deputies search for counterfeiter</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 06:47AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 11 2019 02:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is looking for some funny money.</p><p>Actually, they need your help in that search. A man has been passing fake $100 bills at businesses in Pasco.</p><p>Twice in April, the suspect, shown in the photos here, entered businesses offering counterfeit bills as payment.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-who-stood-through-sunroof-on-i-4-faces-domestic-violence-charges"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/Man_in_viral_video_on_I_4_faces_domestic_1_7250103_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Man_in_viral_video_on_I_4_faces_domestic_1_20190512031716"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man who stood through sunroof on I-4 faces domestic violence charges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/maleah-davis-stepfather-darion-vence-taken-into-custody"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="derion2_1557618847093-408795.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Maleah Davis' stepfather, Derion Vence, taken into custody</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hundreds-attend-march-for-babies-to-raise-money-for-preterm-birth-research"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/vlcsnap-2019-05-11-16h33m21s920_1557606840848_7248185_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-05-11-16h33m21s920_1557606840848.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hundreds attend March for Babies to raise money for preterm birth research</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/new-cross-county-transit-options-could-be-on-the-horizon-for-the-tampa-bay-area"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/Exploring_new_transit_options_in_Tampa_B_3_7248607_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Exploring_new_transit_options_in_Tampa_B_3_20190511222513"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New cross-county transit options could be on the horizon for the Tampa Bay area</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/Man_in_viral_video_on_I_4_faces_domestic_1_7250103_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/Man_in_viral_video_on_I_4_faces_domestic_1_7250103_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/Man_in_viral_video_on_I_4_faces_domestic_1_7250103_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/Man_in_viral_video_on_I_4_faces_domestic_1_7250103_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man who stood through sunroof on I-4 faces domestic violence charges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/maleah-davis-stepfather-darion-vence-taken-into-custody" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Maleah Davis' stepfather, Derion Vence, taken into custody</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-possible-electric-shock-sarasota" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/D6VKs8NWAAAbPeV_1557627099896_7248825_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/D6VKs8NWAAAbPeV_1557627099896_7248825_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/D6VKs8NWAAAbPeV_1557627099896_7248825_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/D6VKs8NWAAAbPeV_1557627099896_7248825_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/D6VKs8NWAAAbPeV_1557627099896_7248825_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Sarasota&#x20;Police&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: person possibly shocked by electricity in Sarasota</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays/tempers-flare-after-hit-batter-as-rays-beat-yankees-7-2" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/GettyImages-1148513500_1557625634921_7249982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/GettyImages-1148513500_1557625634921_7249982_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/GettyImages-1148513500_1557625634921_7249982_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/GettyImages-1148513500_1557625634921_7249982_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/GettyImages-1148513500_1557625634921_7249982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Julio&#x20;Aguilar&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tempers flare after hit batter as Rays beat Yankees 7-2</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/zoo-miami-introduces-endangered-tree-kangaroo-baby" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/tree%20kangaroo%20baby%204_1557619277736.jpg_7249206_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/tree%20kangaroo%20baby%204_1557619277736.jpg_7249206_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/tree%20kangaroo%20baby%204_1557619277736.jpg_7249206_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/tree%20kangaroo%20baby%204_1557619277736.jpg_7249206_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/11/tree%20kangaroo%20baby%204_1557619277736.jpg_7249206_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Zoo&#x20;Miami" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Zoo Miami introduces endangered tree kangaroo baby</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i 