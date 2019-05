- A Pinellas County man who almost lost his life in a motorcycle accident was able to say 'thank you' to the first responders who saved him.

A little more than a year ago he was driving his motorcycle on Gulf to Bay Boulevard at the intersection of Belcher Road when he was hit by a car whose driver ran a red light.

Paramedics and fire rescue responders were practically around the corner from where this happened and their quick response likely saved his life.

“Normally, people don’t make a recovery from that kind of event like he did, so it’s a miracle to see him here today walking and talking,” said AJ Ryan, an EMT Lieutenant with Clearwater Fire Rescue.

Elijah’s dad, Barak Alexander says his son was hospitalized for 24 days after the accident before being transferred to a rehabilitation center for six months. Even now, his son’s speech is still slowed, and he’s undergoing a lot of therapy.

“It’s horrible watching your child lay there in the bed and can do anything for themselves,” he said. “To come back and say thank you to the people who helped him out… they don’t get to see the work that they put in. “

Elijah was able to say thank you during a ceremony Wednesday morning at SunStar Paramedics headquarters.

The most recent data from the Department of Transportation shows that Florida leads the nation in deadly motorcycle crashes, break it down by county Pinellas is in the top five.