Sheriff: Multiple fatalities after plane crashes in Bartow

- The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a plane crashed at the Bartow Municipal Airport Sunday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. at the end of a runway at the airport.

According to Sheriff Grady Judd, the plane attempted to take off during very foggy conditions. It crashed and caught fire soon after taking off.

Judd said all of the occupants of the plane are deceased. The aircraft is said to be a twin-engine Cessna that's privately owned.

According to officials with the Federal Aviation Administration, there were four people on the plane.

The Sheriff's Office said the fog likely contributed to the crash. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board have been called in to investigate.