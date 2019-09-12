< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story428606168" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="428606168" data-article-version="1.0">New cruise options coming to Port Tampa Bay</h1> </header> 12 2019 11:52PM <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/new-cruise-options-coming-to-port-tampa-bay">Briona Arradondo, FOX 13 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 12 2019 10:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-428606168"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 12 2019 11:52PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 12 2019 11:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - A new cruise line soon set sail from Tampa. MSC Cruises announced Thursday its ships will depart from Port Tampa Bay next fall. (FOX 13)</strong> - A new cruise line soon set sail from Tampa. MSC Cruises announced Thursday its ships will depart from Port Tampa Bay next fall.</p><p>MSC Cruises plans to start sailing to the Caribbean, Mexico and the Bahamas year-round, and it won't be the only new cruise line coming in the next couple of years.</p><p>"The ships definitely have a very European flavor to the service, to the food. So, it will be a really unique and great addition," said Wade Elliott, the vice president of marketing and business development with Port Tampa Bay.</p><p>The port already works with MSC to ship cargo, and now it will join Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian as the place to start and end a vacation. Locals in Tampa Bay said they like options.</p><p>"From Tampa, it's easy to get to the Caribbean, but I've been blessed to be all over the U.S. and all around of the world," said Diana Pollard of Tampa.</p> <div id='continue-text-428606168' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-428606168' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-428606168' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-428606168', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '428606168'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Plus in 2021, Port Tampa Bay will add Celebrity Cruises.</p><p>"Just everything that's happening in our market now, it's really become a dynamic destination onto itself," said Elliott.</p><p>The port plans to make some upgrades to handle the new passengers for security and capacity, adding to the action behind the scenes.</p><p>"The pilots, and the tugs that bring the ship in. The stevedore and the longshoremen who handle the passengers' baggage with a smile on their face, the sheriff's department that orchestrates the traffic coming in and out of the terminal," said Elliott about the process to navigate a cruise ship in and out of port.</p><p>From the airport to the deck, travelers tell me they are excited.</p><p>"More vacations for me! I will definitely be using everything out of Tampa," said Pollard.</p><p>MSC Cruises says it will offer 4- or 5-day and even week-long cruises out of Tampa. 