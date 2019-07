- A New Port Richey man was arrested on Sunday after a car accident escalated into an altercation.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, Nicholas Wagner, 23, was waiting with an unnamed victim after they had been involved in a car accident.

Deputies said Wagner "started to become verbally aggressive" and eventually pulled out a stun gun. Wagner then came after the victim and after a couple attempts, he stunned the victim in the chest, deputies added.

Officers said Wagner proceeded to run and threaten other people in the area while the victim chased after him. That is when deputies said Wagner stunned the victim one more time before throwing the entire stun gun at the victim.

Wagner admitted to officers that he had possession of the stun gun and was using it to scare people. He denied that he stunned anyone else with it, according to deputies.

Continue reading below

Wagner was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.