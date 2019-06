- North Port police are searching for an 86-year-old man who was reported missing by his family.

Police said Lazar Tapesh, who has Alzheimer's, left his home some time after 11 p.m. Saturday. Investigators believe he may be in the Atlanta area and said they are coordinating with authorities in Georgia.

According to police, Tapesh thinks he is driving to "Romania," which his family believes is actually Detroit because they used to live there.

Tapesh is traveling in a black Lexus SUV with Florida license plate 4415QQ.

Anyone who comes in contact with Tapesh should call police.

