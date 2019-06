- North Port police said they are investigating a shooting that left one victim with critical injuries late Thursday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., a 911 caller reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area of the Walmart, located at 17000 Tamiami Trail. Shortly after, officers said they found a gunshot victim at a Goodwill shopping center at 14879 Tamiami Trail, about a half mile away from the Walmart.

The male victim was airlifted to the Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Investigators said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300.



