Photo credit: Marcia Nelson Photo credit: Marcia Nelson

- A standout high school athlete remains in the intensive care unit Monday after collapsing during a football game Friday in St. Petersburg.

Northeast High School senior Jacquez Welch spent the weekend in the ICU. His mom, Marcia Nelson, described the situation as "touch and go," saying her son now needs a miracle.

Hundreds were in the stands at Northeast High Friday night when the senior captain collapsed on the football field. The two-way star had just scored on an offensive drive and was back on the field to play defense. Welch went down while making a tackle, and he never got back up.

He was rushed to the hospital. Nelson said her son's medical episode wasn't caused by a hit on the field, but rather by a pre-existing condition. According to a tweet shared by the Northeast High football team, a CT scan revealed Welch suffered from a severe brain bleed on Friday.

In a statement, a Pinellas County School spokesperson said grief counselors will be available Monday for any students who need to talk to someone.

Continue reading below

"Jacquez Welch is a beloved member of the Northeast High School football team and the school community. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time."

Just one week ago, Nelson was celebrating her son's first college scholarship offer. Now, she's asking for prayers and support as he battles to recover.

Days before the football game, a former Northeast High football captain was fatally shot. St. Pete police said 20-year-old Marquis Scott was targeted, and they continue to search for the shooter.