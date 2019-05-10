< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Off-duty deputy records Florida man standing in sunroof while traveling on I-4 BARTOW, Fla. (FOX 13) - A man spotted standing in the open sunroof of a moving vehicle faces charges after an off-duty Hillsborough County sheriff's deputy recorded video as he drove by, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened Tuesday afternoon in Polk County, on Interstate 4. 

FHP says dispatchers were called about a man standing in the open sunroof of a white Cadillac, headed west.

A trooper caught up with the Cadillac on US-98 and conducted a traffic stop. 

The driver, 70-year-old Leonard Olsen, Jr., of Lakeland, was identified as the man in the off-duty deputy's video.

By FOX 13 News staff
Posted May 10 2019 06:34PM EDT
Updated May 10 2019 06:45PM EDT FHP Trooper Ricky Binet wrote in his report he told Olsen he received reports of a man fitting Olsen's description sitting in the sunroof while traveling on I-4. 

Olsen allegedly replied, "I don't know about that."

"Mr. Olsen stated that he wanted to turn himself in to an 'official' and asked if he could turn himself in to me. When asked 'why do you want to do that?' 