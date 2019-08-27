< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/officials-charter-school-officials-served-unsafe-food-to-students">Jennifer Holton, FOX 13 News </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 04:50PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 06:14PM EDT</span></p>
</div> <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="425865298" data-article-version="1.0">Officials: Charter school served unsafe food to students</h1>
</header> style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/Palmetto_school_under_federal_investigat_2_7566783_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Palmetto school under federal investigation</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BRADENTON, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - An audit showed Lincoln Memorial Academy was $500,000 in debt and had $780,000 in unpaid invoices. The School District of Manatee County says that's why <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/court-to-decide-fate-of-manatee-county-charter-school">it revoked the Palmetto school's charter</a> in July.</p><p>Hearings continued Tuesday to determine whether the school district was justified, but much of the focus was on the school's summer meals, and whether they were safe for children.</p><p>The school district wanted to know why Lincoln Memorial Academy was buying lunch meals from Sam's Club and Aldi, instead of its usual school lunch program. The county's director of food services filled in those blanks.</p><p>"I believe it was non-payment," Manatee County's Director of Food and Nutrition Services Regina Thoma said when asked why US Foods stopped delivering to the school in May.</p><p>Thoma said a staff member had to go buy food to make lunches when US Foods stopped delivering.</p> <div id='continue-text-425865298' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-425865298' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-425865298' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-425865298', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '425865298'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>The district said purchased foods didn't have proper nutrition labels and didn't meet standards of the USDA for school-provided lunches.</p><p>"The child nutrition nugget is going to tell you this is one meat and one grain, whereas if you're buying from the store, you have to look into weights and measures and know more, a lot about the product than is readily available," Thoma said.</p><p><strong>LINK: <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/feds-missing-funds-uncertified-teachers-among-problems-at-palmetto-charter-school">Feds: Missing funds, uncertified teachers among problems at Palmetto charter school</a></strong></p><p>Food storage was also in question. The district said photos taken from the school's cafeteria in late July show there were no dates on products and raw products being improperly stored.</p><p>The school's consultant, Christopher Norwood objected.</p><p>"These photos were taken after the termination of the charter. They're taking pictures four days after the charter. They are in control of the school," Norwood said, referring to the school district having already taken over operations.</p><p>Judge Robert Cohen seemed to be frustrated over the school's lack of records after the district made eight written requests for them.</p><p>"I just can't believe a school that I know is full of computers and record keeping and has a CEO and CFO and HR person, that there's not records. There have to be records!" THEY'RE STILL PREPARING FOR THE WORST.." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rescue crews ready to roll out as storm rolls in</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Fry, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 06:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 08:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As the storm rolls in, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is preparing to roll out. Crews have spent the past two days checking their emergency vehicles and loading up their gear, so they can be ready to respond wherever the storm may strike.</p><p>"We always want to be prepared, planning has been going on, we've begun preparing. We actually started yesterday to get ready for all this," said Chief Dennis Jones with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.</p><p>Preparing for the storm is nothing new. Hillsborough's Fire and Rescue teams have played a part in picking up the pieces following some of the worst hurricanes the state has seen, and they've been taking notes. If Hurricane Dorian hits home, they're ready. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/flooding-fatigue-setting-in-for-polk-county-residents" title="Flooding fatigue setting in for Polk County residents" data-articleId="426404732" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Polk_residents_fatigued_by_flooding_3_7627816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Polk_residents_fatigued_by_flooding_3_7627816_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Polk_residents_fatigued_by_flooding_3_7627816_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Polk_residents_fatigued_by_flooding_3_7627816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Polk_residents_fatigued_by_flooding_3_7627816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="As the first flood warnings were issued Friday afternoon ahead of Hurricane Dorian, folks in Polk County began to prepare for what feels inevitable: flooding." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Flooding fatigue setting in for Polk County residents</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ken Suarez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 04:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 09:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As the first flood warnings were issued Friday afternoon ahead of Hurricane Dorian, folks in Polk County began to prepare for what feels inevitable: flooding.</p><p>One of those issues was issued for the Peace River in Bartow.</p><p>Even though the hurricane's track remained uncertain heading into the weekend, experts think Polk County residents should prepare for rain, possibly quite a bit.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/construction-sites-billboards-e-scooters-being-secured-for-dorian" title="Construction sites, billboards, e-scooters being secured for Dorian" data-articleId="426426208" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Construction_sites_prepped_for_Hurricane_0_7627856_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Construction_sites_prepped_for_Hurricane_0_7627856_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Construction_sites_prepped_for_Hurricane_0_7627856_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Construction_sites_prepped_for_Hurricane_0_7627856_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Construction_sites_prepped_for_Hurricane_0_7627856_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Construction crews throughout Tampa Bay have been securing their work zones, as they prepare for the potential arrival of Hurricane Dorian." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Construction sites, billboards, e-scooters being secured for Dorian</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Aaron Mesmer, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 06:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 08:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Construction crews throughout the Bay Area have been securing their work zones as they prepare for the potential arrival of Hurricane Dorian.</p><p>Hillsborough County Code Enforcement officers spent Friday traveling through the county, looking for construction sites that need attention.</p><p>"We're looking at construction sites, we're looking at storage areas where there are things that could potentially become some type of wind-borne projectile," said Jon-Paul Lavandeira, Executive Manager of the county's code enforcement. "What we're trying to do is getting with the owners and the responsible parties and, number one, informing them that they cannot have that and, number two, ensuring that they have a plan to take care of it so it does not become a community threat."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/labor-day-turning-into-a-letdown-for-beach-businesses" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/P-DORIAN_%20HOTELS%2011%20_WTVT54b3_146.mxf.00_01_26_43.Still002_1567219850433.jpg_7628231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/P-DORIAN_%20HOTELS%2011%20_WTVT54b3_146.mxf.00_01_26_43.Still002_1567219850433.jpg_7628231_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/P-DORIAN_%20HOTELS%2011%20_WTVT54b3_146.mxf.00_01_26_43.Still002_1567219850433.jpg_7628231_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/P-DORIAN_%20HOTELS%2011%20_WTVT54b3_146.mxf.00_01_26_43.Still002_1567219850433.jpg_7628231_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/P-DORIAN_%20HOTELS%2011%20_WTVT54b3_146.mxf.00_01_26_43.Still002_1567219850433.jpg_7628231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Labor Day turning into a letdown for beach businesses</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/dead-trees-loose-limbs-can-be-deadly-during-a-storm" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V-TREE%20TRIMMING%2010_WTVT549d_146.mxf.00_00_00_00.Still001_1567219847739.jpg_7628229_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V-TREE%20TRIMMING%2010_WTVT549d_146.mxf.00_00_00_00.Still001_1567219847739.jpg_7628229_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V-TREE%20TRIMMING%2010_WTVT549d_146.mxf.00_00_00_00.Still001_1567219847739.jpg_7628229_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V-TREE%20TRIMMING%2010_WTVT549d_146.mxf.00_00_00_00.Still001_1567219847739.jpg_7628229_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V-TREE%20TRIMMING%2010_WTVT549d_146.mxf.00_00_00_00.Still001_1567219847739.jpg_7628229_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dead trees, loose limbs can be deadly during a storm</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays-beat-indians-4-0-in-matchup-of-playoff-contenders" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rays beat Indians 4-0 in matchup of playoff contenders</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/1950-era-black-cemetery-discovered-under-robles-park-complex" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/First_Black_cemetery_discovered_under_Ro_7_7628414_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/First_Black_cemetery_discovered_under_Ro_7_7628414_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/First_Black_cemetery_discovered_under_Ro_7_7628414_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/First_Black_cemetery_discovered_under_Ro_7_7628414_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/First_Black_cemetery_discovered_under_Ro_7_7628414_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1950-era Black cemetery discovered under Robles Park complex</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/some-september-snap-benefits-being-released-early-ahead-of-dorian" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/SNAP%20supplemental_nutrition_assistance_program_logo_1567213141445.jpg_7627987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/SNAP%20supplemental_nutrition_assistance_program_logo_1567213141445.jpg_7627987_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/SNAP%20supplemental_nutrition_assistance_program_logo_1567213141445.jpg_7627987_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/SNAP%20supplemental_nutrition_assistance_program_logo_1567213141445.jpg_7627987_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/SNAP%20supplemental_nutrition_assistance_program_logo_1567213141445.jpg_7627987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>September SNAP benefits being released early for some Floridians ahead of Dorian</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> 