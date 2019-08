- Threats to "shoot up" a school in Inverness, Florida were made public by the Citrus County School District Thursday.

In a post on Facebook, the district said it was made aware of the alleged threats made by a 34-year-old Floral City man while he was in custody for unrelated charges.

The district said it asked the state attorney to file charges against the man who made the threats, but the state attorney said the case did not "rise to the level of criminal charges."​​​​​​

According to Citrus County schools, 34-year-old Ryan Connell told a psychologist he would "shoot up IPS" referring to Inverness Primary School. He repeated the threats to several law enforcement officers who documented the statements in reports, according to Citrus County schools.

Online records show Connell was charged for crimes he allegedly committed while already in custody. It is unclear why he was already in custody. It was also unclear when he allegedly made the threats against IPS.

FOX 13 News has contacted the Citrus County School District and the Citrus County Sheriff's Office for this story, which will be updated when they respond.

The school district wrote on Facebook, "As with all credible threats, we feel it is our responsibility to keep families informed when situations like these arise. We are committed to keeping your children safe in our schools and utilizing every available resource to ensure safety on our campuses."

Families of students at nearby Citrus High School were also made aware of the alleged threat.