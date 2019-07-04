< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416257823-416257835"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/V-CELEBRATORY%20GUNFIRE%207A_WTVTfdc0_146.mxf.00_00_22_51.Still001_1562245020171.jpg_7475174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/V-CELEBRATORY%20GUNFIRE%207A_WTVTfdc0_146.mxf.00_00_22_51.Still001_1562245020171.jpg_7475174_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/V-CELEBRATORY%20GUNFIRE%207A_WTVTfdc0_146.mxf.00_00_22_51.Still001_1562245020171.jpg_7475174_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/V-CELEBRATORY%20GUNFIRE%207A_WTVTfdc0_146.mxf.00_00_22_51.Still001_1562245020171.jpg_7475174_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/V-CELEBRATORY%20GUNFIRE%207A_WTVTfdc0_146.mxf.00_00_22_51.Still001_1562245020171.jpg_7475174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416257823-416257835" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/V-CELEBRATORY%20GUNFIRE%207A_WTVTfdc0_146.mxf.00_00_22_51.Still001_1562245020171.jpg_7475174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/V-CELEBRATORY%20GUNFIRE%207A_WTVTfdc0_146.mxf.00_00_22_51.Still001_1562245020171.jpg_7475174_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/V-CELEBRATORY%20GUNFIRE%207A_WTVTfdc0_146.mxf.00_00_22_51.Still001_1562245020171.jpg_7475174_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/V-CELEBRATORY%20GUNFIRE%207A_WTVTfdc0_146.mxf.00_00_22_51.Still001_1562245020171.jpg_7475174_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/V-CELEBRATORY%20GUNFIRE%207A_WTVTfdc0_146.mxf.00_00_22_51.Still001_1562245020171.jpg_7475174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/officials-warn-of-zero-tolerance-gunfire-policy-ahead-of-independence-day-weekend">Matthew McClellan, FOX 13 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 08:55AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 08:58AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-416257823").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-416257823").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416257823" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Authorities are out with a warning on July 4th: celebrating by firing gunshots into the air will not be tolerated. </p><p>Independence Day is a typical time when some people decide gunfire is an appropriate way to celebrate.</p><p>"Illogical thinking we agree, because we all know that what goes up must come down; and in these cases, it's bullets moving at deadly speed," a spokesperson for the Hernando County Sheriff's office said in a statement. </p><p>In 2012, a 12-year-old boy in Ruskin was hit in the head by a bullet fired into the air. He survived but his family said he now suffers from memory loss. In 2018, a man at a St. Petersburg restaurant was hit in the groin by a stray bullet. </p><p>"In years past, many people have been seriously wounded or killed by falling bullets on the Fourth of July and New Year's Eve," the sheriff's office said in the release. Officials are urging everyone to leave their guns at home, stored in a safe and secure location. If you hear gunshots or see anything suspicious, contact your local law enforcement agency right away. </p><p>"There are many ways to safely celebrate with family and friends. Discharging a firearm is not one of them," said Sheriff Al Nienhuis in a statement. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/dog-attacked-by-alligator-at-tampa-park" title="Dog attacked by alligator at Tampa park" data-articleId="416145068" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Alligator_attacks_dog_at_Hillsborough_Co_7_7473066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Alligator_attacks_dog_at_Hillsborough_Co_7_7473066_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Alligator_attacks_dog_at_Hillsborough_Co_7_7473066_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Alligator_attacks_dog_at_Hillsborough_Co_7_7473066_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Alligator_attacks_dog_at_Hillsborough_Co_7_7473066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Tampa man took his dog to a Hillsborough County park to play a game of fetch, only to have his beloved pet attacked by an alligator." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dog attacked by alligator at Tampa park</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Fry, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 04:45PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 06:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A game of catch went horribly wrong when a Tampa man's black lab chased a ball into a pond and into the mouth of an alligator.</p><p>Blair Haynes said the trip to Lake Park, with his 95-pound black lab, George, was like any other.</p><p>"We come here almost every day for the past two years," Haynes told FOX 13 News. "Once we get out of the woodsy area, I always throw the ball into this pond."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/fort-meade-man-arrested-after-unprovoked-punch-leads-to-death-of-victim-deputies-say" title="Polk sheriff: Man dies after being sucker-punched at a bar" data-articleId="416080711" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Man_charged_with_manslaughter_after_suck_5_7473962_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Man_charged_with_manslaughter_after_suck_5_7473962_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Man_charged_with_manslaughter_after_suck_5_7473962_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Man_charged_with_manslaughter_after_suck_5_7473962_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Man_charged_with_manslaughter_after_suck_5_7473962_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The man was initially charged with aggravated battery for sucker punching another man at a Polk County bar. But after the victim died of his injuries, the man's charges were upgraded to manslaughter." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Polk sheriff: Man dies after being sucker-punched at a bar</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Josh Cascio, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 10:22AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 07:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A funeral service was held at the Fort Green Baptist Church today for 54-year-old William Forrester.</p><p>He died last week after what appears to be a random attack June 22 at a bar on the Hardee and Polk county lines.</p><p>“This 54-year-old man shouldn’t be dead except for the felonious actions of this individual,” said Sheriff Grady Judd about the 35-year-old accused of punching Forrester, Shane Barrington. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/two-children-injured-in-plant-city-crash" title="Two children injured when fleeing car crashes in Plant City" data-articleId="416114897" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Driver_arrested_after_fleeing_police__cr_3_7474646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Driver_arrested_after_fleeing_police__cr_3_7474646_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Driver_arrested_after_fleeing_police__cr_3_7474646_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Driver_arrested_after_fleeing_police__cr_3_7474646_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Driver_arrested_after_fleeing_police__cr_3_7474646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The driver tried to elude police, and ended up causing a crash with two young children inside his car. Those children and another passenger ended up in the hospital, while he ended up behind bars." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Two children injured when fleeing car crashes in Plant City</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Evan Axelbank, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 01:39PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 11:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A driver fleeing from deputies ended up causing a crash that left several people injured, including two children who were unrestrained in the car.</p><p>According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, it was just before noon when deputies were called to a report of shots fired in the Plant City area. When they arrived at the scene, they encountered the car and tried to pull it over.</p><p>That's when they say the driver, 27-year-old Troy Tatum of Lithia, accelerated toward the deputies, nearly striking them, then fled west towards Highway 60.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crews-battle-massive-fire-at-fort-mill-fireworks-shop"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/Capture_1562238889803_7474857_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo/Video: Michael Stechschulte" title="Capture_1562238889803-403440.JPG"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Crews battle large fire at Fort Mill fireworks shop</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/heat-advisory-issued-on-fourth-of-july-holiday-in-tampa-bay"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/65635895_2458376274396919_5360971362754101248_n_1562233974287_7475038_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="65635895_2458376274396919_5360971362754101248_n_1562233974287.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Heat advisory issued on Fourth of July holiday in Tampa Bay</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/shark-that-was-dragged-behind-boat-was-also-shot-by-fishermen-new-video-shows"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/shark%20shot_1562208635067.jpg_7474629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="shark shot_1562208635067.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Shark that was dragged behind boat was also shot by fishermen, new video shows</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-identify-store-suspect-in-viral-blue-bell-ice-cream-licking-video"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/Blue%20Bell%20and%20surveillance_1562199781118.jpg_7473999_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A woman matching the description of the suspect in the viral video is seen on surveillance video at a Walmart store in Lufkin, Texas, alongside a file image of Blue Bell Ice Cream. (Photo credit: Lufkin Police Dept. & Jamie Squire/Getty Images)" title="Blue Bell and surveillance_1562199781118.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police identify store, suspect in viral Blue Bell ice cream licking video</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/tennessee-officer-killed-on-fourth-of-july-morning-in-fiery-crash" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/tennessee%20crash_1562239910758.jpg_7474858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/tennessee%20crash_1562239910758.jpg_7474858_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/tennessee%20crash_1562239910758.jpg_7474858_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/tennessee%20crash_1562239910758.jpg_7474858_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/tennessee%20crash_1562239910758.jpg_7474858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Metropolitan&#x20;Nashville&#x20;Police&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Tennessee officer killed on Fourth of July morning in fiery crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crews-battle-massive-fire-at-fort-mill-fireworks-shop" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/Capture_1562238889803_7474857_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/Capture_1562238889803_7474857_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/Capture_1562238889803_7474857_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/Capture_1562238889803_7474857_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/Capture_1562238889803_7474857_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x2f;Video&#x3a;&#x20;Michael&#x20;Stechschulte" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Crews battle large fire at Fort Mill fireworks shop</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/pedestrian-dies-in-palm-harbor-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/EAST%20LAKE%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT.mpg.05_28_19_29.Still002_1562235896246.jpg_7475042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/EAST%20LAKE%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT.mpg.05_28_19_29.Still002_1562235896246.jpg_7475042_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/EAST%20LAKE%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT.mpg.05_28_19_29.Still002_1562235896246.jpg_7475042_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/EAST%20LAKE%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT.mpg.05_28_19_29.Still002_1562235896246.jpg_7475042_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/EAST%20LAKE%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT.mpg.05_28_19_29.Still002_1562235896246.jpg_7475042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pedestrian dies in Palm Harbor crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/heat-advisory-issued-on-fourth-of-july-holiday-in-tampa-bay" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/65635895_2458376274396919_5360971362754101248_n_1562233974287_7475038_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/65635895_2458376274396919_5360971362754101248_n_1562233974287_7475038_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/65635895_2458376274396919_5360971362754101248_n_1562233974287_7475038_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/65635895_2458376274396919_5360971362754101248_n_1562233974287_7475038_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/65635895_2458376274396919_5360971362754101248_n_1562233974287_7475038_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Heat advisory issued on Fourth of July holiday in Tampa Bay</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/odessa-man-fatally-shoots-relative-trying-to-break-into-home-deputies-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/grove%20lane%20shooting%20death%20rk.mpg.02_38_47_49.Still003_1562232107922.jpg_7475035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/grove%20lane%20shooting%20death%20rk.mpg.02_38_47_49.Still003_1562232107922.jpg_7475035_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/grove%20lane%20shooting%20death%20rk.mpg.02_38_47_49.Still003_1562232107922.jpg_7475035_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/grove%20lane%20shooting%20death%20rk.mpg.02_38_47_49.Still003_1562232107922.jpg_7475035_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/grove%20lane%20shooting%20death%20rk.mpg.02_38_47_49.Still003_1562232107922.jpg_7475035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Odessa man fatally shoots relative trying to break into home, deputies say</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary 