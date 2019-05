- It's a staple in the Oldsmar community that now has a new vision. The Oldsmar Flea Market has been around for more than 40 years, but after being sold to new owners last year, it's been transformed into the newest stop for shopping and entertainment all in one place.

Blinded by the big top lights, and surrounded by animals of all shapes and sizes, you might be shocked to discover that a circus and shopping experience are all happening under one roof.

The new event space at the Oldsmar Flea Market is made for circus acts, concerts and everything in between. Currently, the venue is hosting the Circus of Dreams as part of their grand-reopening entertainment.

"We're already talking about maybe when the circus leaves, having the petting zoo as an extended attraction and also the midway rides," owner Grady Pridgen told FOX 13.

But once the circus packs up and heads out, more elaborate plans are still in store.

"We're going to have more restaurants. We're going to have some sports bars and venues," Pridgen said. "Then we're going to have a catch and release for the kids and a zip line over the pond."

Pridgen is even considering putting in an area for a drive-in movie theatre in front of the market.

For the vendors, the change is refreshing.

"I think it's going to increase our revenue and our business. The goals he has set are astronomical," said Deason Smith, a vendor at the Oldsmar Flea Market for over 30 years.

Oldsmar Mayor Eric Seidel said he believes it will bring more attention to both the market and the city.

"It's time for it to remake itself, It will make a difference here in our city, because it will attract more people," he said.

The new updates are turning a bargain shopping experience into a family destination.

"We want to answer that question, 'WShat should we do today?'" Pridgen said. "We want people to say, 'Let's go to the flea market!'"

The grand re-opening of the Oldsmar Flea Market will take place Friday at 8 a.m. and will host multiple circus performances over the next two weekends.

Pridgen hopes to complete his grand remodel and additions over the next two years.