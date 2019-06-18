< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Olympic swimmer: Teaching toddlers to swim can save their lives

By Mariah Harrison, FOX 13 News

Posted Jun 18 2019 11:01AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 18 2019 11:07AM EDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 11:08AM EDT 18 2019 11:07AM b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-413312451").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-413312451").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-413312451" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413312451-413313922"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Experts__Teach_kids_to_swim_in_their_ear_1_7413655_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Experts__Teach_kids_to_swim_in_their_ear_1_7413655_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Experts__Teach_kids_to_swim_in_their_ear_1_7413655_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Experts__Teach_kids_to_swim_in_their_ear_1_7413655_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Experts__Teach_kids_to_swim_in_their_ear_1_7413655_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413312451-413313922" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Experts__Teach_kids_to_swim_in_their_ear_1_7413655_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Experts__Teach_kids_to_swim_in_their_ear_1_7413655_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Experts__Teach_kids_to_swim_in_their_ear_1_7413655_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Experts__Teach_kids_to_swim_in_their_ear_1_7413655_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Experts__Teach_kids_to_swim_in_their_ear_1_7413655_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413312451" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Teaching your toddlers basic swim skills can be a lifesaving decision. </p><p>Olympic champion and local swim instructor Brooke Bennett said parents can start swim lessons with children as young as the age of one.</p><p>"The American Pediatric Association says starting your children in lessons early can significantly reduce their risk of drowning," Bennett explained to FOX 13. </p><p>Local instructors said young swimmers should work on their rolling and floating skills, that would kick into action if they fall in. </p><p>"Kids don't fall in the middle of the pool," said Bennett. "They fall near the edge. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Toddler drowns in backyard pool in New Port Richey</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 09:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 2-year-old boy drowned while being watched by his grandfather Monday in New Port Richey, Florida.</p><p>The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said the child got out of the house when his grandfather went to the bathroom. </p><p>It happened around 7 p.m. at a home on Indian Mound Drive. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/south-tampa-congregation-on-morale-building-mission-to-sri-lanka" title="South Tampa congregation on morale-building mission to Sri Lanka" data-articleId="413203019" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Church_group_volunteers_in_Sri_Lanka_0_7411317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Church_group_volunteers_in_Sri_Lanka_0_7411317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Church_group_volunteers_in_Sri_Lanka_0_7411317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Church_group_volunteers_in_Sri_Lanka_0_7411317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Church_group_volunteers_in_Sri_Lanka_0_7411317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two months after more than 250 were killed during terror attacks in Sri Lanka, the congregation of a Tampa church is returning to offer help." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>South Tampa congregation on morale-building mission to Sri Lanka</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Holton, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 06:50PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 06:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two months after more than 250 were killed during terror attacks in Sri Lanka, the congregation of a Tampa church is returning to offer help.</p><p>Volunteers from Radiant Church leave Tuesday morning for Sri Lanka.</p><p>"This is the first time we've been back since the attacks," said Pastor Ryan Jennings.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/defense-asks-to-block-emotional-testimony-from-victim-s-family" title="Defense asks to block 'emotional' testimony from victim's family" data-articleId="413198963" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Defense__Family_testimony_will_prejudice_3_7411175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Defense__Family_testimony_will_prejudice_3_7411175_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Defense__Family_testimony_will_prejudice_3_7411175_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Defense__Family_testimony_will_prejudice_3_7411175_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Defense__Family_testimony_will_prejudice_3_7411175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="When we last spoke to Felecia Demerson about the trial for her 9-year-old daughter's alleged killer, she made her mission clear: "My thing is to get justice for her and be her voice and be her face. This is not just going to go away."" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Defense asks to block 'emotional' testimony from victim's family</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 06:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 06:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>When we last spoke to Felecia Demerson about the trial for her 9-year-old daughter's alleged killer, she made her mission clear: "My thing is to get justice for her and be her voice and be her face. This is not just going to go away."</p><p>Felecia Williams</p><p>The man accused of killing little Felicia Williams is trying to silence Demerson and other family members and friends.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/olympic-swimmer-teaching-toddlers-to-swim-can-save-their-lives"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Experts__Teach_kids_to_swim_in_their_ear_1_7413655_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Experts__Teach_kids_to_swim_in_their_ear_1_20190618150726"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Olympic swimmer: Teaching toddlers to swim can save their lives</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/charley-s-world/busch-garden-s-offering-up-close-and-personal-experiences-with-animals"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Charley_s_World__Busch_Gardens_0_7413532_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Charley_s_World__Busch_Gardens_0_20190618140711"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Busch Garden's offering up close and personal experiences with animals</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/domino-s-pizza-will-be-testing-autonomous-vehicle-delivery"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Domino_s_teams_with_Nuro_to_test_autonom_0_7413346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Domino_s_teams_with_Nuro_to_test_autonom_0_20190618133147"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Domino's Pizza will be testing autonomous vehicle delivery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/video-baby-giraffe-is-so-exhausted-it-can-barely-keep-its-head-up"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Baby_giraffe_tries_its_best_to_stay_awak_0_7413249_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Baby_giraffe_tries_its_best_to_stay_awak_0_20190618131325"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Video: Baby giraffe is so exhausted it can barely keep its head up</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/consumer/sprouts-farmers-market-recalling-frozen-spinach-over-listeria-concerns" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/18/KSAZ%20sprouts%20spinach%20recall_1560869110535.jpg_7413644_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/18/KSAZ%20sprouts%20spinach%20recall_1560869110535.jpg_7413644_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/18/KSAZ%20sprouts%20spinach%20recall_1560869110535.jpg_7413644_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/18/KSAZ%20sprouts%20spinach%20recall_1560869110535.jpg_7413644_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/18/KSAZ%20sprouts%20spinach%20recall_1560869110535.jpg_7413644_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Sprouts&#x20;Farmers&#x20;Market" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Sprouts Farmers Market recalling frozen spinach over listeria concerns</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/employee-at-spring-hills-village-pizza-restaurant-diagnosed-with-hepatitis-a" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84084-HERNANDO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591352551_52966_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84084-HERNANDO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591352551_52966_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84084-HERNANDO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591352551_52966_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84084-HERNANDO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591352551_52966_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84084-HERNANDO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591352551_52966_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Employee at Spring Hill's Village Pizza Restaurant diagnosed with hepatitis A</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/charley-s-world/busch-garden-s-offering-up-close-and-personal-experiences-with-animals" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Charley_s_World__Busch_Gardens_0_7413532_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Charley_s_World__Busch_Gardens_0_7413532_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Charley_s_World__Busch_Gardens_0_7413532_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Charley_s_World__Busch_Gardens_0_7413532_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Charley_s_World__Busch_Gardens_0_7413532_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Busch Garden's offering up close and personal experiences with animals</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-arrested-at-airport-for-allegedly-smuggling-34-birds-hidden-inside-plastic-hair-curlers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/birds%20smuggled_1560865422760.jpg_7413391_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/birds%20smuggled_1560865422760.jpg_7413391_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/birds%20smuggled_1560865422760.jpg_7413391_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/birds%20smuggled_1560865422760.jpg_7413391_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/birds%20smuggled_1560865422760.jpg_7413391_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Customs&#x20;and&#x20;Border&#x20;Protection&#x20;nabbed&#x20;a&#x20;passenger&#x20;attempting&#x20;to&#x20;smuggling&#x20;34&#x20;singing&#x20;finches&#x2c;&#x20;each&#x20;concealed&#x20;inside&#x20;a&#x20;plastic&#x20;hair&#x20;curler&#x2c;&#x20;inside&#x20;his&#x20;carry-on&#x20;bag&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Customs&#x20;and&#x20;Border&#x20;protection&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man arrested at airport for allegedly smuggling 34 birds hidden inside plastic hair curlers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/domino-s-pizza-will-be-testing-autonomous-vehicle-delivery" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Domino_s_teams_with_Nuro_to_test_autonom_0_7413346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Domino_s_teams_with_Nuro_to_test_autonom_0_7413346_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Domino_s_teams_with_Nuro_to_test_autonom_0_7413346_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Domino_s_teams_with_Nuro_to_test_autonom_0_7413346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Domino_s_teams_with_Nuro_to_test_autonom_0_7413346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Domino's Pizza will be testing autonomous vehicle delivery</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 