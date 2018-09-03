Palm Harbor man drowns in community pool

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Sep 03 2018 04:40PM EDT

PALM HARBOR (FOX 13) - Deputies in Pinellas County say a Palm Harbor man drowned in his apartment complex pool this morning.

It was around 11:30 a.m. when deputies say they were called to the Country Place Apartments in Palm Harbor, where a man had been found unresponsive in the pool. 

Paramedics had already pulled him from the water and were performing CPR on him when deputies arrived; the man was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital where he was pronounced dead.  

Deputies say surveillance video from the community pool showed the man – later identified as Eliezer Rodriguez, 68 – was swimming alone at about 11:13 a.m. when he went underwater and never resurfaced.

They say the drowning appears accidental in nature.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Palm Harbor man drowns in community pool
  • Withlacoochee flooding could get worse, residents fear
  • Bicyclist dies in Pinellas Park crash
  • Teen arrested for shooting multiple people with pellet gun
  • Red tide and rain combine for sluggish Labor Day business
  • Woman injured when truck slams into St. Pete home
  • Search continues for missing toddler in Pinellas County
  • Hero siblings lift overturned SUV from roadside ditch, save couple and baby
  • Ward Hall, "King of the Sideshows," dies at 88
  • Search continues for Largo boy last seen in stranger's car