Palm Harbor man drowns in community pool

- Deputies in Pinellas County say a Palm Harbor man drowned in his apartment complex pool this morning.

It was around 11:30 a.m. when deputies say they were called to the Country Place Apartments in Palm Harbor, where a man had been found unresponsive in the pool.

Paramedics had already pulled him from the water and were performing CPR on him when deputies arrived; the man was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies say surveillance video from the community pool showed the man – later identified as Eliezer Rodriguez, 68 – was swimming alone at about 11:13 a.m. when he went underwater and never resurfaced.

They say the drowning appears accidental in nature.