href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/fox13-investigates">FOX 13 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/palm-trees-can-be-protected-from-lethal-bronzing-disease"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Palm_tree_disease_can_be_avoided_1_7511129_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Palm trees can be protected from lethal bronzing disease"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/palm-trees-can-be-protected-from-lethal-bronzing-disease">Palm trees can be protected from lethal bronzing disease</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/florida-news/court-ruling-set-to-drastically-change-florida-s-medical-marijuana-industry"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/01/medical%20marijuana%20plants%20WTVT%20100118_1538409315878.jpg_6138775_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Court ruling set to drastically change Florida's medical marijuana industry"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/florida-news/court-ruling-set-to-drastically-change-florida-s-medical-marijuana-industry">Court ruling set to drastically change Florida's medical marijuana industry</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/st-pete-considers-bringing-e-scooters-into-city"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/E_scooters_considered_for_St__Pete_1_7509849_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="St. Pete considers bringing e-scooters into city"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/st-pete-considers-bringing-e-scooters-into-city">St. Pete considers bringing e-scooters into city</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/sports/undefeated-clearwater-boxer-confident-ahead-of-vegas-pay-per-view-match-up-with-pacquiao"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Keith__One_Time__Thurman_ready_for_Pacqu_1_7509863_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Undefeated Clearwater boxer confident ahead of Vegas pay-per-view match-up with Pacquiao"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/sports/undefeated-clearwater-boxer-confident-ahead-of-vegas-pay-per-view-match-up-with-pacquiao">Undefeated Clearwater boxer confident ahead of Vegas pay-per-view match-up with Pacquiao</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/palm-trees-can-be-protected-from-lethal-bronzing-disease">Palm trees can be protected from lethal bronzing disease</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/florida-news/court-ruling-set-to-drastically-change-florida-s-medical-marijuana-industry">Court ruling set to drastically change Florida's medical marijuana industry</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/st-pete-considers-bringing-e-scooters-into-city">St. Pete considers bringing e-scooters into city</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/sports/undefeated-clearwater-boxer-confident-ahead-of-vegas-pay-per-view-match-up-with-pacquiao">Undefeated Clearwater boxer confident ahead of Vegas pay-per-view match-up with Pacquiao</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/we-live-here/23-years-later-and-the-barbecue-is-still-scrumdillyicious-">23 years later and the barbecue is still 'scrumdillyicious'</a></li> <li><a Palm trees can be protected from lethal bronzing disease
Posted Jul 10 2019 04:57PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 10 2019 07:30PM EDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 07:34PM EDT fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Palm trees can be protected from lethal bronzing disease&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/palm-trees-can-be-protected-from-lethal-bronzing-disease" data-title="Palm trees can be protected from lethal bronzing disease" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/palm-trees-can-be-protected-from-lethal-bronzing-disease" addthis:title="Palm trees can be protected from lethal bronzing disease"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417364865.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li 10 2019 07:30PM By Lloyd Sowers, FOX 13 News b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-417364865").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-417364865").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-417364865" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417364865-417405942"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Palm_tree_disease_can_be_avoided_1_7511129_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Palm_tree_disease_can_be_avoided_1_7511129_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Palm_tree_disease_can_be_avoided_1_7511129_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Palm_tree_disease_can_be_avoided_1_7511129_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Palm_tree_disease_can_be_avoided_1_7511129_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417364865-417405942" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - There may be new hope for Bay Area palm trees at risk for lethal bronzing disease. It can kill certain varieties of palm trees, and it can happen quickly, but scientists believe they may be able to inoculate trees against the disease.

Along Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, the city's Urban Forestry Manager Eric Muecke pointed out two palms dying from the disease.

"When it comes to being able to identify the disease, we see an overall bronzing of all of the leaves on the tree, not a yellowing, it's a bronzing," said Muecke.

He says palm trees in the Phoenix family can get the disease, including queen palms, sabal palms, and bismark palms. Scientists believe it came from Texas and was first seen in this area in 2006.

"The disease is actually a phytoplasma that is carried by a planthopper bug," said Muecke. (FOX 13)</strong> - There may be new hope for Bay Area palm trees at risk for lethal bronzing disease. It can kill certain varieties of palm trees, and it can happen quickly, but scientists believe they may be able to inoculate trees against the disease.</p><p>Along Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, the city's Urban Forestry Manager Eric Muecke pointed out two palms dying from the disease.</p><p>"When it comes to being able to identify the disease, we see an overall bronzing of all of the leaves on the tree, not a yellowing, it's a bronzing," said Muecke.</p><p>He says palm trees in the Phoenix family can get the disease, including queen palms, sabal palms, and bismark palms. The bug moves from nearby turf to carry the disease to the palm tree and it doesn't take long to kill it.

"After it's about 10% affected there's nothing we can do to save it after that," says Muecke.

His team removes dead trees and keeps an eye on hundreds of palm trees on city property and right of ways.

"We monitor the palm trees, and we have an inoculation program where we treat approximately 300 trees at 24 sites around the city.

Mueke says if you have susceptible palm trees on your property, you can call a certified arborist to inoculate them against bronzing. 