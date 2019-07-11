< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Parkland shooting victim's father takes school guardian oath in promotion of program i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417650859");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417650859-0">5 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417650859-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/11PM_WTVT27bc_146.mxf.00_00_07_07.Still001_1562890936611_7516508_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417650859-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Father of Parkland school shooting victim takes honorary oath as school guardian in Polk County </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/11PM_WTVT27bc_146.mxf.00_00_07_07.Still001_1562890936611_7516508_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417650859-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Ryan Petty sworn as school guardian"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Parent_of_Parkland_victim_participates_i_2_7473462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417650859-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Parent_of_Parkland_victim_participates_i_2_20190703221015"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Parent_of_Parkland_victim_participates_i_0_7473463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417650859-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Parent_of_Parkland_victim_participates_i_0_20190703221017"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/11PM_WTVT27bc_146.mxf.00_00_08_41.Still002_1562890933484_7516507_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417650859-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Parkland victim father takes Polk guardian oath"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/11PM_WTVT27bc_146.mxf.00_00_12_46.Still003_1562890933473_7516506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417650859-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Ryan Petty School Guardian Oath Polk County Parkland Shooting"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-417650859-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/11PM_WTVT27bc_146.mxf.00_00_07_07.Still001_1562890936611_7516508_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Father of Parkland school shooting victim takes honorary oath as school guardian in Polk County" title="Ryan Petty sworn as school guardian"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Father of Parkland school shooting victim takes honorary oath as school guardian in Polk County</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Parent_of_Parkland_victim_participates_i_2_7473462_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Parent_of_Parkland_victim_participates_i_2_20190703221015"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Parent_of_Parkland_victim_participates_i_0_7473463_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Parent_of_Parkland_victim_participates_i_0_20190703221017"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/11PM_WTVT27bc_146.mxf.00_00_08_41.Still002_1562890933484_7516507_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Father of Parkland school shooting victim takes honorary oath as school guardian in Polk County" title="Parkland victim father takes Polk guardian oath"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Father of Parkland school shooting victim takes honorary oath as school guardian in Polk County</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/11PM_WTVT27bc_146.mxf.00_00_12_46.Still003_1562890933473_7516506_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Father of Parkland school shooting victim takes honorary oath as school guardian in Polk County" title="Ryan Petty School Guardian Oath Polk County Parkland Shooting"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Father of Parkland school shooting victim takes honorary oath as school guardian in Polk County</p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script LAKELAND, Fla. (FOX 13) - With his hand in the air, Ryan Petty, a parent of Parkland shooting victim Alaina Petty, promised to defend the children of others. Petty was sworn in Thursday by the Polk County sheriff as an honorary school guardian.

Petty, having completed 144 hours of tactical and classroom training, is now qualified to carry a gun in Polk County schools.

Since he's not a teacher, his swearing-in was ceremonial. "We want to say, 'Put your erasers and chalk down. Here's a gun.'"

Not all Parkland parents agree with allowing teachers to carry, including Fred Guttenberg, who lost his 14-year-old daughter, Jamie.

He told Newsweek in April, "It will increase the risk of gunfire and casualty in schools."

Parkland parents have gone in many directions, but Petty says he will use his new title - and experience - as an honorary guardian to promote the program.

"I am going to go out and advocate for this program," said Petty. "I certainly have a different perspective after graduating than I had before. Going in, I knew it was a good program. But it was academic for me. It is real now."

The sheriff has asked to keep confidential the identities of the four new guardians, two men and two women, who will be dispatched to schools. 