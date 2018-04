- Pasco County Fire Rescue is showing off it's new fire truck.

It's called Squad One.

It was recently featured front and center at an event involving more than 35,000 firefighters from around the world in Indianapolis.

The county says the unit will go in service soon.

Here is what makes this truck so different and special, it will have lifesaving special ops rescue equipment. This is the first unit of its kind for Pasco County.