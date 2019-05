- The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is looking for some funny money.

Actually, they need your help in that search. A man has been passing fake $100 bills at businesses in Pasco.

Twice in April, the suspect, shown in the photos here, entered businesses offering counterfeit bills as payment.

The Sheriff's Office says on April 13th, he attempted to make a purchase at the Hobby Lobby story on Sierra Center Boulevard. He was not successful.

However, on April 24th, he did successfully use a fake $100 bill in a purchase at the US Polo Store at Grand Cypress Drive.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (800) 706-2488.