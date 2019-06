- A Pasco County deputy was shot after responding to a domestic violence incident in New Port Richey early Saturday morning.

The Sheriff's Office said it received a call for the incident at a home on Humbolt Avenue shortly before 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to investigators, a woman called 911 to report that her parents were fighting and her father had fired shots inside the home.

When deputies arrived, they confirmed that the suspect's wife had been battered. The suspect, 62-year-old Terrance Peterson, barricaded himself alone in his home and would not come out.

Shortly before 2 a.m., deputies made entry into the house and were approaching the bedroom door when Peterson began firing shots. One deputy was struck in the leg and had to be evacuated by other deputies.

Continue reading below

Sheriff Chris Nocco said that Peterson continued firing his two guns as deputies were retreating. Multiple deputies exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The Sheriff's Office then called in the SWAT team.

Nocco said that gas was deployed into the home and a robot was sent inside around 4:30 a.m., which confirmed that the suspect had been shot. It's unclear if he shot himself or was hit by the deputies' gunfire.

Peterson was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown. He is facing charges that include five counts of attempted homicide. Peterson has been previously arrested for domestic battery.

The deputy who was shot in the leg is undergoing surgery. His injury is said to be non-life threatening.