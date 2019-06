- A Pasco County man was arrested Saturday for making "unwanted advances" towards his taxi driver, deputies said. in New Port Richey after an incident with his taxi driver.

Pasco County deputies said 29-year-old Kyle McCormick called Signature Taxi requesting a driver to take him from Cricks 54 Bar to Allure Gentleman's Club, located at 4233 U.S. Highway 19 in New Port Richey.

According to deputies, McCormick then made multiple "unwanted advances" towards the driver and eventually tried to kiss her arm from the backseat.

Deputies said when she denied McCormick's advances, he bit her in the arm. Police saw an abrasion on the victim's arm that indicated she was bitten.

McCormick was arrested on a battery charge.



